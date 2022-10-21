U.S. natgas hits 7-month low, set for a ninth weekly loss

By Scott DiSavino

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped to a seven-month low on Friday, briefly falling below $5 per million British thermal units, and were on track for a ninth straight week of losses that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter.

Prices have been falling due to forecasts for mild weather, record output and low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that have allowed utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual ahead of winter for weeks. Gas prices have plunged about 58% during the past nine weeks.

"The largest overnight weather losses of the season ... are extending the November contract's free fall to reach seven-month lows this morning," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 38.8 cents to $4.970 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:29 a.m. EDT (1429 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since March 21.

That also put the front-month down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February 2021 and kept it in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth consecutive day for the first time since June 2022.

For the week, the contract was on track to drop about 22%, which would be its biggest weekly decline since falling 24% in December 2021.

Despite weeks of losses, U.S. gas futures were still up about 34% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The drop in gas prices should help reduce U.S. heating costs this winter for the 60 million homes that use gas for heat. Lower gas costs should also help reduce costs for the 54 million homes that use electricity for heat since about 38% of the nation's power comes from burning natural gas.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected homes burning gas for heat would spend about 29% more this winter than last year, while homes using electric for heat would spend about 10% more. About 88% of the nation's 130 million homes use either gas or electricity for heat.

Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown on Oct. 1 of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance, and the shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.

At least four vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance, currently located off the coast from the plant, Prism Diversity, expected to arrive Oct. 30, Prism Courage, expected to arrive Nov. 4, and Seapeak Methane, expected to arrive Nov. 22. Some traders expect Freeport will return to service in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.

Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.1 bcfd this week to 94.2 bcfd next week with the coming of milder weather, before rising to 96.9 bcfd in two weeks as the weather cools. The forecast for this week and next were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.

Week ended Oct 21 (Forecast) Week ended Oct 14 (Actual) Year ago Oct 21 Five-year average Oct 21 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +62 +111 +88 +66 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,404 3,342 3,536 3,591 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -5.2% -5.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 5.18 5.36 5.57 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.58 35.51 30.84 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.35 30.32 33.22 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 123 132 130 152 183 U.S. GFS CDDs 26 23 29 38 27 U.S. GFS TDDs 149 155 159 190 210 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 99.7 98.8 99.4 94.2 87.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 7.8 8.0 8.1 7.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.4 106.6 107.3 102.3 94.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.2 2.3 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.9 5.8 6.0 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 11.5 11.2 10.6 5.6 U.S. Commercial 6.2 8.2 7.2 6.5 6.8 U.S. Residential 6.7 10.5 8.9 7.5 7.3 U.S. Power Plant 31.9 31.2 29.4 27.4 29.0 U.S. Industrial 21.8 23.4 22.3 21.6 21.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.2 1.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.6 80.5 74.9 70.2 71.8 Total U.S. Demand 92.5 100.1 94.2 88.7 85.1 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 21 Week ended Oct 14 Week ended Oct 7 Week ended Sep 30 Week ended Sep 23 Wind 11 11 9 10 8 Solar 3 4 4 3 3 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 3 3 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 41 41 41 42 Coal 20 18 18 19 19 Nuclear 19 19 21 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.10 5.63 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.37 5.51 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.85 7.36 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.35 4.89 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.68 5.20 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.57 5.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.65 7.13 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.79 4.73 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.39 3.06 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 45.50 52.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 65.50 78.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 39.00 57.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.50 73.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 63.25 70.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 61.00 76.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.