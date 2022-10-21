U.S. natgas hits 7-month low, set for a ninth weekly loss
By Scott DiSavino
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped to a seven-month low on Friday, briefly falling below $5 per million British thermal units, and were on track for a ninth straight week of losses that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter.
Prices have been falling due to forecasts for mild weather, record output and low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports that have allowed utilities to inject more gas into storage than usual ahead of winter for weeks. Gas prices have plunged about 58% during the past nine weeks.
"The largest overnight weather losses of the season ... are extending the November contract's free fall to reach seven-month lows this morning," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 38.8 cents to $4.970 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:29 a.m. EDT (1429 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since March 21.
That also put the front-month down for a sixth day in a row for the first time since February 2021 and kept it in technically oversold territory, with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fifth consecutive day for the first time since June 2022.
For the week, the contract was on track to drop about 22%, which would be its biggest weekly decline since falling 24% in December 2021.
Despite weeks of losses, U.S. gas futures were still up about 34% so far this year as soaring global gas prices feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
The drop in gas prices should help reduce U.S. heating costs this winter for the 60 million homes that use gas for heat. Lower gas costs should also help reduce costs for the 54 million homes that use electricity for heat since about 38% of the nation's power comes from burning natural gas.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected homes burning gas for heat would spend about 29% more this winter than last year, while homes using electric for heat would spend about 10% more. About 88% of the nation's 130 million homes use either gas or electricity for heat.
Major LNG outages include Berkshire Hathaway Energy's shutdown on Oct. 1 of its 0.8 billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland for about three weeks of planned maintenance, and the shutdown of Freeport LNG's 2.0-bcfd plant in Texas for unplanned work after an explosion on June 8. Freeport expects the facility to return to at least partial service in early to mid-November.
At least four vessels were heading to Freeport, according to Refinitiv data, including Prism Brilliance, currently located off the coast from the plant, Prism Diversity, expected to arrive Oct. 30, Prism Courage, expected to arrive Nov. 4, and Seapeak Methane, expected to arrive Nov. 22. Some traders expect Freeport will return to service in November while others believe the return will be delayed. Officials at Freeport said they remain on track to return the plant in November.
Gas was trading at $32 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $32 in Asia JKMc1.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.5 bcfd so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4 bcfd in September.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 100.1 bcfd this week to 94.2 bcfd next week with the coming of milder weather, before rising to 96.9 bcfd in two weeks as the weather cools. The forecast for this week and next were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Week ended Oct 21 (Forecast)
Week ended Oct 14 (Actual)
Year ago Oct 21
Five-year average Oct 21
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+62
+111
+88
+66
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,404
3,342
3,536
3,591
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-5.2%
-5.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
5.18
5.36
5.57
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.58
35.51
30.84
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.35
30.32
33.22
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
123
132
130
152
183
U.S. GFS CDDs
26
23
29
38
27
U.S. GFS TDDs
149
155
159
190
210
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.7
98.8
99.4
94.2
87.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
7.8
8.0
8.1
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.4
106.6
107.3
102.3
94.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.2
2.3
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.9
5.8
6.0
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.5
11.2
10.6
5.6
U.S. Commercial
6.2
8.2
7.2
6.5
6.8
U.S. Residential
6.7
10.5
8.9
7.5
7.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.9
31.2
29.4
27.4
29.0
U.S. Industrial
21.8
23.4
22.3
21.6
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.2
1.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.6
80.5
74.9
70.2
71.8
Total U.S. Demand
92.5
100.1
94.2
88.7
85.1
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Oct 21
Week ended Oct 14
Week ended Oct 7
Week ended Sep 30
Week ended Sep 23
Wind
11
11
9
10
8
Solar
3
4
4
3
3
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
3
3
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
41
41
41
42
Coal
20
18
18
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
21
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.10
5.63
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.37
5.51
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.85
7.36
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.35
4.89
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.68
5.20
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.57
5.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.65
7.13
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.79
4.73
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.39
3.06
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
45.50
52.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
65.50
78.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.00
57.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.50
73.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
63.25
70.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
61.00
76.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
