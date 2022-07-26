U.S. natgas hits 14-year high on hotter forecasts, Russia export worries

Adds latest prices, quote

July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped to a 14-year high on Tuesday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher than previously expected demand over the next two weeks, worries about Russian gas flows to Europe and record coal prices.

The contract is on track to gain 69% in July, which would top the record gain of 63% in September 2009.

Extreme heat has already caused U.S. power demand to hit several all-time highs this summer in many states, including Texas, as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners.

To keep those air conditioners humming, electric companies were burning more gas than usual due to the retirement of dozens of coal power plants in recent years and because coal prices CQNYMC1 were at record highs, making it uneconomic for many generators to switch to some of the coal plants that remain.

The gas price increase came despite an increase in output to near record levels and the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into low stockpiles. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts expect the outage to last longer.

On its second to last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery rose 42.4 cents, or 4.9%, to $9.151 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since August 2008. Earlier in the session, the front-month hit its highest since July 24, 2008.

That boosted the premium of futures for August over September NGQ22-U22 to a record high for a second day in a row. The September NGU22 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 49 cents to $9.07 per mmBtu.

So far this year, the gas front-month is up 150% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $55 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at $39 in Asia JKMc1. That put European prices up about 10% on the expectation of further cuts in gas flows from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. NG/EU

Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route have held near 3.8 bcfd since July 21 when Nord Stream exited a maintenance outage, up from around 1.4 bcfd for the 10 days the pipe was shut.

That was close to the 3.7 bcfd average during the month before Nord Stream shut but was still much lower than the 9.4 bcfd average in July 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 99.2 bcfd this week to 98.1 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 11.0 bcfd so far in July from 11.2 bcfd in June due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plants in Louisiana this week.

Week ended Jul 22 (Forecast) Week ended Jul 15 (Actual) Year ago Jul 22 Five-year average Jul 22 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +30 +32 +38 +32 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,431 2,401 2,709 2,761 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.0% -12.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.99 8.73 3.82 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 55.02 52.94 12.49 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 39.39 38.10 13.77 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 4 4 2 2 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 239 235 207 210 202 U.S. GFS TDDs 243 239 209 212 205 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.3 96.3 96.8 93.4 85.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.3 8.4 8.2 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 104.4 104.7 105.2 101.6 93.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.0 2.3 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 5.9 6.1 6.5 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 10.8 10.9 10.3 10.8 4.5 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 45.7 43.7 43.1 42.1 39.6 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.3 21.0 20.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.0 79.9 79.4 78.1 75.2 Total U.S. Demand 101.1 99.2 98.1 97.4 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Week ended Jul 15 Week ended Jul 8 Week ended Jul 1 Wind Solar Hydro Other Petroleum Natural Gas Coal Nuclear SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.52 8.25 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.90 8.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.48 8.97 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.70 7.70 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.23 8.06 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.19 9.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.36 8.76 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 8.12 7.63 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.68 4.77 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 100.00 155.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 109.75 130.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 105.75 92.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 130.00 126.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 96.25 110.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 99.75 105.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

