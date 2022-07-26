U.S. natgas hits 14-year high on hotter forecasts, Russia export worries
Adds latest prices, quote
July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped to a 14-year high on Tuesday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher than previously expected demand over the next two weeks, worries about Russian gas flows to Europe and record coal prices.
The contract is on track to gain 69% in July, which would top the record gain of 63% in September 2009.
Extreme heat has already caused U.S. power demand to hit several all-time highs this summer in many states, including Texas, as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners.
To keep those air conditioners humming, electric companies were burning more gas than usual due to the retirement of dozens of coal power plants in recent years and because coal prices CQNYMC1 were at record highs, making it uneconomic for many generators to switch to some of the coal plants that remain.
The gas price increase came despite an increase in output to near record levels and the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into low stockpiles. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts expect the outage to last longer.
On its second to last day as the front month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery rose 42.4 cents, or 4.9%, to $9.151 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since August 2008. Earlier in the session, the front-month hit its highest since July 24, 2008.
That boosted the premium of futures for August over September NGQ22-U22 to a record high for a second day in a row. The September NGU22 contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up 49 cents to $9.07 per mmBtu.
So far this year, the gas front-month is up 150% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $55 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and at $39 in Asia JKMc1. That put European prices up about 10% on the expectation of further cuts in gas flows from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. NG/EU
Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route have held near 3.8 bcfd since July 21 when Nord Stream exited a maintenance outage, up from around 1.4 bcfd for the 10 days the pipe was shut.
That was close to the 3.7 bcfd average during the month before Nord Stream shut but was still much lower than the 9.4 bcfd average in July 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 99.2 bcfd this week to 98.1 bcfd next week as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants eased to 11.0 bcfd so far in July from 11.2 bcfd in June due to reductions at Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass plants in Louisiana this week.
|
Week ended Jul 22 (Forecast)
Week ended Jul 15 (Actual)
Year ago Jul 22
Five-year average Jul 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+30
+32
+38
+32
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,431
2,401
2,709
2,761
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.0%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.99
8.73
3.82
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
55.02
52.94
12.49
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
39.39
38.10
13.77
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
4
2
2
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
239
235
207
210
202
U.S. GFS TDDs
243
239
209
212
205
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.3
96.3
96.8
93.4
85.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
8.3
8.4
8.2
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
104.4
104.7
105.2
101.6
93.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.4
2.3
2.0
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
5.9
6.1
6.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
10.9
10.3
10.8
4.5
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.7
43.7
43.1
42.1
39.6
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
20.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.0
79.9
79.4
78.1
75.2
Total U.S. Demand
101.1
99.2
98.1
97.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 29
Week ended Jul 22
Week ended Jul 15
Week ended Jul 8
Week ended Jul 1
Wind
Solar
Hydro
Other
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Coal
Nuclear
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.52
8.25
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.90
8.75
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.48
8.97
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.70
7.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.23
8.06
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.19
9.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.36
8.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.12
7.63
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.68
4.77
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
100.00
155.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
109.75
130.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
105.75
92.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
130.00
126.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
96.25
110.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
99.75
105.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jason Neely)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.