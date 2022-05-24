U.S. natgas hits 13-year high on soaring LNG exports, higher demand

Adds latest prices, quote

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 1% on Tuesday, closing at a 13-year high, as gas volumes flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped to the most in seven weeks on raised forecasts for demand next week.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 5.2 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $8.796 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Tuesday, a day after they soared 8%. It was their highest close since August 2008.

With the June contract expiring this week, analysts at energy advisory EBW Analytics said in note that "Amplified volatility remains likely ahead of options expiration and final settlement (Wednesday) and Thursday." The 8% rise on Monday established "a bullish technical outlook suggesting natural gas could soon clear $9."

U.S. gas futures were up about 135% year to date, as soaring global prices fed strong demand for U.S. LNG exports, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut of gas supplies to Europe.

Still, while U.S. futures have soared about 30% over the past month, European gas prices TRNLTTFMc1slid about 8% as Russia kept sending supplies via pipeline while LNG vessels delivered cargoes. NG/EU

Gas has been trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $22 in Asia JKMc1.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states climbed to 95.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April, off the monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 89.1 bcfd this week to 88.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than the Refinitiv forecast on Monday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.4 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. It hit a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to hit a seven-week high of 13.3 bcfd on Monday. The export facilities can pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to run plant operations.

Since the United States cannot produce much more LNG soon, it has worked with allies to divert exports from elsewhere to Europe to help break the region's dependence on Russian gas.

Russia exported around 7.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Monday, the same as Sunday, on the three mainlines into Germany: North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. That was down sharply from an average of 11.9 bcfd in May 2021. NG/EU

Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 11% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 40% of full capacity.

U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were around 15% below their five-year norm. European futures TRNLTTFMc1 on Monday fell to their lowest since Feb. 21, three days before the invasion. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended May 20 (Forecast) Week ended May 13 (Actual) Year ago May 20 Five-year average May 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +95 +89 +109 +97 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,827 1,732 2,199 2,139 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -14.6% -15.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 8.90 8.74 2.96 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 26.86 26.31 8.88 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 22.60 21.83 9.65 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 27 31 34 31 36 U.S. GFS CDDs 124 119 90 98 112 U.S. GFS TDDs 151 150 124 129 148 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.1 95.4 95.8 92.5 83.9 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.6 7.8 7.3 7.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 103.1 103.6 99.8 92.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.6 2.7 2.1 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 6.1 6.1 6.2 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 12.2 13.2 12.9 10.5 5.1 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.1 4.6 5.0 5.6 U.S. Residential 4.8 4.9 4.1 4.8 6.7 U.S. Power Plant 31.4 29.6 30.7 27.6 26.0 U.S. Industrial 20.7 20.9 20.7 21.4 20.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.5 67.2 66.8 65.4 65.7 Total U.S. Demand 89.6 89.1 88.5 84.2 77.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended May 27 Week ended May 20 Week ended May 13 Week ended May 6 Week ended Apr 29 Wind 11 12 15 13 16 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 36 37 34 36 33 Coal 20 20 18 19 19 Nuclear 20 19 19 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 8.16 7.97 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.28 7.92 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.59 9.55 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.27 7.43 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 8.02 7.80 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.82 8.65 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.71 7.78 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.56 7.25 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.17 4.61 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 73.50 120.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 77.50 116.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 66.25 76.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 88.50 25.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 51.75 41.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 78.00 43.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.