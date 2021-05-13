U.S. natgas hits 11-wk high on storage build, export decline

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures turned positive and rose to a fresh 11-week high on Thursday following the release of a storage report showing a build last week that was lower than usual due to near record exports.

Traders noted that price increase came despite a decline in exports this week, a small increase in output and forecasts for milder weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 7.

That is close to the 74-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll but lower than an increase of 104 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 82 bcf. EIA/GAS

That increase boosted stockpiles to 2.029 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 3.4% below the five-year average of 2.101 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 1.8 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.987 per million British thermal units by 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 19 for a second day in a row.

Before the EIA report, the front-month was down 0.4%.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 87.3 bcfd this week to 80.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. The forecast for this week was higher due to increased power generator use and the forecast for next week was lower due to reduced heating use than Refinitiv estimated on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

On a daily basis, U.S. LNG feedgas was on track to drop to 9.9 bcfd on Thursday, its lowest since February when the plants were recovering from the February freeze in Texas, according to preliminary data from Refinitiv. The decline was due to reductions at Sabine and Cameron in Louisiana and Freeport in Texas.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.0 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.

Week ended May 7 (Actual)

Week ended Apr 30 (Actual)

Year ago May 7

Five-year average May 7

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+75

+60

+104

+82

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.95

2.94

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.90

9.37

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.13

9.12

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

36

51

80

59

60

U.S. GFS CDDs

94

83

71

84

78

U.S. GFS TDDs

130

134

151

143

138

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.8

90.7

90.7

88.4

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

6.4

6.5

6.5

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.3

97.1

97.2

94.9

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

6.1

6.1

4.5

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.0

10.4

6.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.2

6.6

5.1

7.3

5.5

U.S. Residential

7.0

7.8

5.0

9.1

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

26.0

24.8

24.3

25.7

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.0

22.5

21.6

22.0

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.7

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

67.6

68.1

62.2

70.5

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

87.2

87.3

80.8

83.8

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.91

2.91

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.25

2.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.07

3.96

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.17

2.36

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.78

2.79

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.30

2.37

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.40

3.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.66

2.68

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.50

25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

22.75

22.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.00

29.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

41.00

52.67

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.75

42.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

33.50

34.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

