U.S. natgas hits 10-month lows in its roller-coaster year's closing day

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

December 30, 2022 — 10:49 am EST

Written by Rahul Paswan and Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Natgas on track for longest annual winning steak as per Refinitiv data

Natgas prices have halved since crossing $10 mark in August

Markets await Freeport LNG's potential restart in Jan

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday slipped to a 10-month low on forecasts for warmer weather, yet the year's hot-commodity was poised for its third consecutive annual rise as supply disruptions due to Russia-Ukraine war sent tremors across global gas markets.

The contract has added about 20% so far in what has been tipped as the most volatile year for the commodity, having surpassed the $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) level for the first time in 14 years.

Prices halved since the, however, and are trading around $4.390/mmBtu, down 17 cents, or 3.8% as of 10:39 a.m. EDT, pressured by record high U.S. output and milder weather reducing demand for heating. The contract hit its lowest since March 1 and was on track for the worst quarterly loss in a year.

"With warmer than normal weather ahead of us, I believe the draws for the next several weeks are going to be much lower than the five year average, especially for the first week of January," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City, who expects prices to continue to be soft unless there is "some serious cold."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 345 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Markets now keenly wait for the restart of long-shut Freeport LNG liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas, in the second half of January, pending regulatory approval.

Week ended Dec 30

(Forecast)

Week ended Dec 23 (Actual)

Year ago Dec 23

Five-year average Dec 23

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-220

-213

-125

-106

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,892

3,112

3,245

3,197

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-9.5%

-2.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.54

4.56

3.86

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

24.19

27.96

37.67

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

28.83

28.18

37.84

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

345

315

442

438

440

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

7

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

349

319

449

442

443

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.9

91.6

92.8

89.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.1

8.1

8.4

8.9

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

107.1

99.7

101.2

99.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.11

1.9

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

5.2

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

11.9

12.3

6.9

U.S. Commercial

18.7

12.6

16.1

14.6

U.S. Residential

32.3

20.4

27.0

24.6

U.S. Power Plant

33.7

28.4

31.6

27.3

U.S. Industrial

26.5

23.7

25.2

24.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.5

4.6

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.2

2.5

2.9

2.5

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

119.3

92.1

107.5

98.9

Total U.S. Demand

139.9

111.4

126.9

114.0

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 30

Week ended Dec 23

Week ended Dec 16

Week ended Dec 9

Week ended Dec 2

Wind

10

9

12

9

15

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

2

Natural Gas

35

37

37

39

35

Coal

25

24

20

20

19

Nuclear

18

19

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.77

4.05

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.59

5.02

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

16.11

22.87

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.00

3.51

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.47

3.98

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

3.64

5.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

14.96

22.36

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.01

0.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.47

4.77

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

54.00

86.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

43.25

50.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.50

26.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

125.00

221.60

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

120.00

180.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

129.75

185.00

Gas prices in 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3GtcJqx

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

