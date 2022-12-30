U.S. natgas hits 10-month lows in its roller-coaster year's closing day

Natgas on track for longest annual winning steak as per Refinitiv data

Natgas prices have halved since crossing $10 mark in August

Markets await Freeport LNG's potential restart in Jan

Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on Friday slipped to a 10-month low on forecasts for warmer weather, yet the year's hot-commodity was poised for its third consecutive annual rise as supply disruptions due to Russia-Ukraine war sent tremors across global gas markets.

The contract has added about 20% so far in what has been tipped as the most volatile year for the commodity, having surpassed the $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) level for the first time in 14 years.

Prices halved since the, however, and are trading around $4.390/mmBtu, down 17 cents, or 3.8% as of 10:39 a.m. EDT, pressured by record high U.S. output and milder weather reducing demand for heating. The contract hit its lowest since March 1 and was on track for the worst quarterly loss in a year.

"With warmer than normal weather ahead of us, I believe the draws for the next several weeks are going to be much lower than the five year average, especially for the first week of January," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City, who expects prices to continue to be soft unless there is "some serious cold."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 345 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 440 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs estimate demand to heat homes and businesses by measuring the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius).

Markets now keenly wait for the restart of long-shut Freeport LNG liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas, in the second half of January, pending regulatory approval.

Week ended Dec 30 (Forecast) Week ended Dec 23 (Actual) Year ago Dec 23 Five-year average Dec 23 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -220 -213 -125 -106 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,892 3,112 3,245 3,197 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -9.5% -2.7% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.54 4.56 3.86 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 24.19 27.96 37.67 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 28.83 28.18 37.84 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 345 315 442 438 440 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 7 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 349 319 449 442 443 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.9 91.6 92.8 89.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.1 8.1 8.4 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 107.1 99.7 101.2 99.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 2.11 1.9 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 5.2 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 11.9 12.3 6.9 U.S. Commercial 18.7 12.6 16.1 14.6 U.S. Residential 32.3 20.4 27.0 24.6 U.S. Power Plant 33.7 28.4 31.6 27.3 U.S. Industrial 26.5 23.7 25.2 24.9 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.5 4.6 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.2 2.5 2.9 2.5 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 119.3 92.1 107.5 98.9 Total U.S. Demand 139.9 111.4 126.9 114.0 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Dec 30 Week ended Dec 23 Week ended Dec 16 Week ended Dec 9 Week ended Dec 2 Wind 10 9 12 9 15 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 2 Natural Gas 35 37 37 39 35 Coal 25 24 20 20 19 Nuclear 18 19 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.77 4.05 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.59 5.02 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 16.11 22.87 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 3.00 3.51 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.47 3.98 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.64 5.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 14.96 22.36 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.01 0.85 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.47 4.77 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 54.00 86.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 43.25 50.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.50 26.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 125.00 221.60 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 120.00 180.50 SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 129.75 185.00 Gas prices in 2022https://tmsnrt.rs/3GtcJqx (Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

