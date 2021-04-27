U.S. natgas hit 9-week high on record exports and lower output

Adds closing prices

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 3% to a nine-week high on Tuesday, buoyed by record exports and declining production, despite forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks.

Traders also noted that colder than usual April weather last week boosted heating by so much that utilities may have taken the unusual step of pulling gas from storage. The last time utilities pulled gas from storage in April was in 2018.

With summer fast approaching, meteorologists forecast demand for air conditioning would exceed heating use over the next two weeks for the first time since last autumn. Most parts of the country, however, will use little air conditioning or heat during that time.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for May delivery rose 8.3 cents, or 3.0%, to settle at $2.873 per million British thermal units, highest close since Feb. 23.

That increase pushed the front-month into overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for a second day in a row for the second time this month. The contract was also in overbought territory for two days last week.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has averaged 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 91.5 bcfd in March. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 89.9 bcfd this week to 86.7 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv projected on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 11.5 bcfd so far in April, compared with a monthly record of 11.2 bcfd in March.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said that U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, Refinitiv data shows.

Week ended Apr 23 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 16 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 23

Five-year average Apr 23

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+19

+38

+66

+67

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.80

2.72

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.53

7.24

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.25

8.20

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

64

71

122

98

102

U.S. GFS CDDs

75

71

53

57

48

U.S. GFS TDDs

139

142

175

155

150

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.4

91.3

91.5

90.2

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.5

6.6

6.6

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.5

97.8

98.1

96.8

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.5

2.4

2.8

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.0

6.1

4.6

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.6

11.6

11.5

7.7

3.2

U.S. Commercial

9.1

6.9

5.8

7.1

8.2

U.S. Residential

12.6

8.5

6.2

8.7

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

26.2

25.8

26.4

25.5

23.7

U.S. Industrial

23.4

22.2

22.0

22.1

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

1.9

1.8

1.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

78.1

69.9

66.8

69.8

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

98.1

89.9

86.7

84.9

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.73

2.79

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.39

2.23

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.04

3.93

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.20

2.04

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.59

2.60

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.67

2.18

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.78

3.73

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.45

2.46

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

26.00

24.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.75

23.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.50

31.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

41.00

37.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.75

28.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.50

25.50

