U.S. natgas gains on colder forecasts, European price spike

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday, helped by forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks and a 10% jump in European gas futures that could keep U.S. liquefied natural gas exports near record highs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery rose 6.7 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $4.498 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

"It's been the combination of the cold weather and of course the tensions between Russia and Ukraine that's helping," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "From a global perspective with natural gas prices in Europe so strong, it's going to keep upward pressure on U.S. prices."

Data provider Refinitiv estimated 383 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal is 358 HDDs for this time of year.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 119.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 123.2 bcfd next week as temperatures drop. European prices rose as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. NG/EU

Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Vladimir Putin, while Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany.

The United States and Europe have said they would sanction Russia if it invaded Ukraine. This could prompt Russia to cut exports to Europe, where Russia provides around 30%-40% of gas supplies, about 16.3 bcfd in 2021.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.6 bcfd so far in February, which would top January's monthly record of 12.4 bcfd.

"We expect a strong desire to beef up inventories through Asia and Europe during the coming months to maintain US LNG exports at a capacity pace regardless of Ukrainian developments," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell from a record 97.3 bcfd in December to 94.0 bcfd in January and 93.2 bcfd so far in February, as cold weather froze oil and gas wells in several producing regions earlier in the new year.

Week ended Feb. 18(Forecast) Week ended Feb. 11 (Actual) Year ago Feb. 18 Five-year average Feb. 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -145 -190 -324 -166 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,766 1,911 1,991 1,996 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -11.5% -11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 4.55 4.46 2.92 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 25.98 23.72 6.14 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 23.81 24.51 7.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 372 - 312 348 350 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 - 8 10 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 383 - 320 358 358 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.9 94.7 95.1 83.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.9 8.9 9.0 8.9 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 103.9 103.6 104.1 92.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.5 4.8 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.0 11.9 4.7 U.S. Commercial 16.4 16.0 16.9 15.6 U.S. Residential 26.5 26.6 28.0 26.1 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 24.8 25.4 26.3 U.S. Industrial 25.0 24.8 25.2 24.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.7 3.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.4 99.7 103.0 100.3 Total U.S. Demand 121.7 119.9 123.2 112.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 25 Week ended Feb 18 Week ended Feb 11 Week ended Feb 4 Week ended Jan 28 Wind 18 13 12 11 9 Solar 3 3 3 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 28 31 33 33 35 Coal 20 23 23 25 26 Nuclear 21 20 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 4.61 4.57 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.60 4.55 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.96 4.94 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.00 4.11 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.37 4.42 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.60 7.76 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.67 4.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.98 4.20 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.72 3.76 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 108.2 69.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.00 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.50 44.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 39.92 27.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.50 36.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 28.00 35.50 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Will Dunham) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

