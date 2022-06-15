U.S. natgas gains as focus returns to high demand
Adds settlement prices, comment
June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures regained some ground on Wednesday as focus returned to soaring demand amid heat waves, stabilizing after a 17% slide in the last session on bets that an extended Freeport LNG export hub outage would increase domestic stocks.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose about 23 cents or 3.2% to settle at $7.420 per million British thermal units. Prices settled 17% lower on Tuesday, registering their lowest close since May 9.
Goldman Sachs raised its summer Henry Hub prices forecasts to $7.15 per MMBtu from $6.80 previously, reasoning that the higher U.S. stocks due to the Freeport outage would be offset by hotter temperatures and stronger-than-expected power and residential demand.
News that the Freeport restart could take 90 days rather than the initial three-week estimate following an explosion last week also exacerbated concerns over gas shortages in Europe and pushed up prices in the region. TRNLTTFMc1
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a 90-day shutdown would result in about 180 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas being available to the U.S. market.
U.S. storage is currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
"The market has sailed pass the Freeport episode unless some news develops again. The additional gas freed up for domestic consumption could only do that much to the price and the market is looking forward to the future," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City.
"But while demand is high fundamentally, the production and expected production increases provide some sanity check," Zhu added.
Power demand in Texas failed to hit a new all-time high on Monday due to less hot weather, but will likely break peak use records later this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heat wave.
Low wind power forces generators, including those in Texas - the state with the most wind power - to burn more gas to keep the lights on.
U.S. gas futures were still up about 103% this year as much-higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.NG/EU
The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.
"We're likely to see consolidation the rest of the week," said Christin Kelley, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric, also pegging the rebound to some investors covering their shorts.
|
Week ended Jun 10 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 10
Five-year average Jun 10
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+90
+97
+28
+79
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,089
1,999
2,425
2,418
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-13.6%
-14.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.40
7.18
3.27
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.98
26.92
10.27
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.18
23.04
11.58
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
8
7
5
10
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
208
200
183
168
166
U.S. GFS TDDs
207
188
178
177
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.9
94.9
93.9
92.0
84.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.1
7.6
7.8
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.8
103.0
102.8
99.8
92.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.2
2.1
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.1
6.1
5.3
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.3
10.7
11.3
9.6
4.3
U.S. Commercial
4.6
4.5
4.4
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.9
3.7
3.7
3.5
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
39.3
38.4
36.3
32.8
U.S. Industrial
20.7
20.9
20.9
20.7
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
2.0
2.0
1.9
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.0
75.2
74.3
71.6
69.3
Total U.S. Demand
89.9
94.2
93.9
88.6
80.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 17
Week ended Jun 10
Week ended Jun 3
Week ended May 27
Week ended May 20
Wind
9
8
12
12
12
Solar
5
5
4
4
4
Hydro
5
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
36
37
37
Coal
20
20
19
20
20
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.68
9.00
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.75
7.99
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.60
9.66
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.80
7.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.98
8.40
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.90
8.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.74
8.75
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.07
7.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
7.00
6.55
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
73.75
88.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
179.50
153.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
87.00
87.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
2.25
2.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
61.25
51.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
65.50
52.75
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham Editing by Nick Zieminski)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.