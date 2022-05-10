U.S. natgas gains 4% on lower daily output, higher demand next week
May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 4% on Tuesday after plunging 20% over the prior two sessions, on a preliminary drop in daily output and forecasts for more demand next week than previously expected.
Traders noted that U.S. price increase occurred even as European gas stockpiles were filling fast as Russia keeps supplying fuel via pipeline and high prices continue to attract liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and elsewhere.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery were up 27.8 cents, or 4.0%, to $7.304 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:34 a.m. EDT (1434 GMT). The contract, however, was still down about 17% after closing at a 13-year high on Thursday, May 5.
Despite the recent price plunge, U.S. gas futures are up about 94% so far this year as higher global prices keep demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Gas was trading around $30 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1.
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has climbed to 94.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May from 94.5 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in November 2021.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.0 bcfd to near a two-week preliminary low of 93.7 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to declines in Texas. That would be the biggest daily decline in overall output since early February, but preliminary data is often revised.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 90.3 bcfd this week and next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.3 bcfd so far in May from 12.2 bcfd in April. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, it has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia exported about 9.4 bcfd of gas to Europe on Monday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the route from Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany - down from an average of around 11.9 bcfd in May 2021.
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 16% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, down from 39% below the five-year norm in mid-March, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently about 33% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were also around 16% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended May 6 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 29 (Actual)
Year ago May 6
Five-year average May 6
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+77
+77
+70
+82
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,644
1,567
2,019
1,955
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-15.9%
-16.3%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.03
6.74
2.96
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
28.30
28.95
8.88
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
23.16
24.03
9.65
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
34
47
97
87
65
U.S. GFS CDDs
121
107
51
65
79
U.S. GFS TDDs
155
154
148
152
144
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.3
95.4
95.8
92.1
83.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.6
8.2
8.3
7.4
7.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.9
103.6
104.1
99.5
92.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.9
2.8
2.0
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.2
6.2
6.2
4.8
U.S. LNG Exports
12.2
12.3
12.4
10.8
5.1
U.S. Commercial
6.7
6.1
5.0
6.4
5.6
U.S. Residential
8.0
7.1
4.8
7.5
6.7
U.S. Power Plant
27.0
27.8
31.6
24.9
26.0
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.0
20.7
22.4
20.9
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
69.6
68.8
68.7
67.8
65.7
Total U.S. Demand
90.6
90.3
90.2
86.8
77.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended May 13
Week ended May 6
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Wind
17
13
16
16
17
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
31
36
33
33
32
Coal
19
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
21
20
19
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.06
8.35
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.97
7.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.01
9.59
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.73
7.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.28
8.04
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.40
7.22
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
7.57
8.06
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.88
7.89
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.99
6.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
70.75
79.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
91.00
67.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
75.00
88.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.17
68.38
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.50
50.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
47.50
54.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
