U.S. natgas gains 3% on colder forecasts, more gas flows to Freeport LNG

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday on forecasts for higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and expectations the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas could start pulling in big amounts of gas in coming weeks.
On Wednesday, federal regulators approved Freeport's plan to start sending gas to one of the plant's three liquefaction trains, which turn gas into LNG. Analysts still don't expect Freeport to return to full capacity until mid-March or later.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, shut after a fire in June 2022. The energy market expects gas prices to rise once the plant starts pulling in large amounts of gas. Freeport can turn about 2.1 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into LNG each day. That is about 2% of total U.S. daily gas production.
Gas prices were also supported by this week's roughly 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) drop in gas output to a one-month low of 93.9 bcfd as winter storms freeze oil and gas wells - known as freeze-offs - in several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.
The price increase also came after a federal report showed last week's storage withdrawal was bigger than expected even though it was smaller than usual for a fourth week in a row as mild weather in January depressed demand for gas for heating.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 151 bcf of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 27.
That was higher than the 142-bcf decrease analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 261 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 181 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 7.5 cents, or 3.0%, to $2.543 per million British thermal units at 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT). On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest since April 2021.
Despite the price rise, the contract remained in oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) below 30 for a fourth day in a row and the 17th time so far this year.
With interest in gas markets rising in recent weeks, open interest in the NYMEX front-month jumped to over 297,000 contracts, its highest since August 2021 for a third day in a row.
Shares traded in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund UNG, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movement of gas, reached a record high of 48.7 million on Wednesday, blowing past the prior all-time high of 43.1 million in November 2018.
UNG shares outstanding, meanwhile, have more than doubled over the past four weeks to an all-time high of 81.2 million on Wednesday after hitting fresh record highs every day since Jan. 13.
Meteorologists forecast temperatures across much of the U.S. Lower 48 states would remain below normal through Feb. 4 before rising to mostly above-normal levels from Feb. 5 through at least Feb. 17. Those above normal levels, however, were lower than previously expected.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 137.4 bcfd this week to 128.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts are higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.6 bcfd so far in February, up from 12.3 bcfd in January. That compares with the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022 before Freeport shut.
Week ended Jan 27 (Actual)
Week ended Jan 20 (Actual)
Year ago Jan 27
Five-year average Jan 27
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-151
-91
-261
-181
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,583
2,729
2,361
2,420
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+6.7
+4.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.49
2.47
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
18.56
19.10
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
18.97
19.03
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
388
388
452
420
415
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
4
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
393
392
455
425
419
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.5
95.9
95.8
91.7
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.3
8.6
10.2
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
106.8
104.3
104.4
102.1
97.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.4
2.2
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
5.1
5.3
6.0
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.6
12.2
12.3
6.6
U.S. Commercial
16.5
18.3
16.5
19.4
16.4
U.S. Residential
27.9
31.4
27.3
33.3
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
32.3
33.6
31.7
29.6
28.1
U.S. Industrial
25.7
26.1
24.9
26.0
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.7
4.7
4.9
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
3.1
2.9
2.9
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
110.4
117.4
108.2
116.2
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
130.8
137.4
128.1
136.7
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 3
Week ended Jan 27
Week ended Jan 20
Week ended Jan 13
Week ended Jan 6
Wind
10
11
13
11
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
38
36
38
36
Coal
20
19
18
19
18
Nuclear
20
21
21
21
23
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.65
2.65
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.13
4.76
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
17.41
11.94
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.50
2.53
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.67
2.83
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
12.75
4.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
15.86
12.62
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.52
2.98
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.22
2.36
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
99.00
111.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.50
43.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.00
94.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
152.50
105.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
89.00
97.00
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
145.50
98.00
