U.S. natgas gain 3% as hot weather offsets Freeport LNG shutdown

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 3% on Thursday, erasing earlier losses, on record power demand in Texas this week, a smaller-than-usual storage build, rising spot gas prices, low wind power and a decline in gas production so far this month.

Earlier in the day, futures were down about 7% on expectations the fire and explosion that shut the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas on Wednesday for at least three weeks, raising the risk of global gas shortages especially in Europe.

But shortages of LNG around the world means more gas will remain in the United States, giving utilities a chance to rapidly rebuild extremely low stockpiles. Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, consumes about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas, so a three-week shutdown would result in about 42 billion cubic feet (bcf) more gas being available to the U.S. market.

U.S. storage was currently about 15%, or 340 bcf, below normal levels for this time of year, its lowest since April 2019.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 97 bcf of gas to storage during the week ended June 3. Traders said the build was slightly smaller than usual because power generators burned more gas last week to keep air conditioners humming during a heatwave.

That was in line with the 96-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 98 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 100 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

After dropping 6% on Wednesday, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery rose 26.4 cents, or 3.0%, to settle at $8.963 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

"Natural gas ... seems to have already put the Freeport incident in the rear view mirror," said Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Power demand in Texas will likely set fresh all-time highs every day from June 10-13 as economic growth boosts usage and homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave.

Even though the weather was seasonally mild in both Pennsylvania and Chicago, next-day gas for Thursday rose to its highest since February 2014 at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania and its highest since the February freeze in 2021 in Chicago NG-CG-CH-SNL.

Despite this week's drop, U.S. gas futures were still up about 139% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow might cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $27 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $23 in Asia JKMc1. That was a 9% gain for European gas prices due to worries about LNG supplies now that Freeport was shut. NG/EU

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 94.8 bcfd so far in June from 95.1 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants fell to 12.4 bcfd so far in June from 12.5 bcfd in May, according to data from Refinitiv. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

With the shutdown of Freeport, LNG feedgas fell from a recent high of 12.9 bcfd on Tuesday to around 11.0 bcfd on Wednesday and Thursday, the lowest since mid April. Freeport was pulling in about 2.0 bcfd before the fire.

Week ended Jun 3 (Actual)

Week ended May 27 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 3

Five-year average Jun 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+97

+90

+98

+100

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,999

1,902

2,397

2,339

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-14.5%

-15.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.25

8.70

3.27

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

27.20

24.74

10.27

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.76

22.87

11.58

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

9

9

5

15

15

U.S. GFS CDDs

197

197

182

150

152

U.S. GFS TDDs

206

206

187

165

167

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.5

94.8

95.2

93.1

84.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.9

7.5

7.8

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.9

102.6

102.7

99.9

92.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.1

6.1

6.7

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

12.3

11.4

9.2

4.3

U.S. Commercial

4.6

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.7

U.S. Residential

4.1

3.8

3.6

3.8

4.3

U.S. Power Plant

28.2

33.4

37.2

36.1

32.8

U.S. Industrial

20.7

20.7

20.9

20.6

20.9

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.8

1.9

1.7

1.8

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.2

69.2

72.9

71.5

69.3

Total U.S. Demand

85.7

90.2

93.0

89.6

80.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jun 10

Week ended Jun 3

Week ended May 27

Week ended May 20

Week ended May 13

Wind

9

12

12

12

15

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

36

37

37

34

Coal

20

19

20

20

18

Nuclear

20

19

19

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.43

9.28

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.35

8.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.30

10.08

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.26

8.15

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

9.02

8.85

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.60

8.40

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.50

10.20

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.80

8.82

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

6.76

6.64

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

83.25

87.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

93.00

109.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

105.50

93.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

42.50

48.92

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

113.20

102.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

96.75

85.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

