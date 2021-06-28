U.S. natgas futures up to fresh 29-month high on Northwest heat wave

June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed to a fresh 29-month high on Monday as a heat wave boosted power prices in the Pacific Northwest to all-time highs and on expectations soaring global gas prices will increase U.S. exports to record levels.

Traders noted gas futures rose despite forecasts for slightly milder weather and less air conditioning demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

On their last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 6.2 cents, or 1.8%, to $3.558 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:58 a.m. EDT (1258 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since January 2019 for a third day in a row.

August NGQ21 futures, which will soon be the front-month, were up about 6 cents to $3.58 per mmBtu.

Last week, U.S. speculators boosted their long futures and options positions on the NYMEX 3023651MLNG to their highest since November 2018 and their short positions 3023651MSHT to their highest since June 2020, which increased open interest to the highest since March 2020.

Analysts said speculators boosted their longs on expectations U.S. exports would return to record highs as global gas prices soar and with the amount of gas in U.S. storage for next winter almost 6% below normal for this time of year. The analysts said speculators boosted their shorts because some expect current high gas prices will cause producers to increase output and power generators to burn more coal and less gas, both of which ultimately will reduce prices.

In the power market, a heat wave blanketing the Pacific Northwest boosted prices at some hubs to their highest in years with the Mid Columbia W-MIDCP-IDX in Washington state up to $334 per megawatt hour for Monday, its highest since March 2019, when it hit a record $891.

High temperatures in Seattle, the biggest city in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, will top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) for a third day in a row, reaching a record 109 F on Monday, according to forecasts by AccuWeather. That compares with a normal high of just 73 F at this time of year.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.6 bcfd this week to 91.4 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's projections on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants slipped to an average of 10.0 bcfd so far in June due mostly to short-term maintenance at Gulf Coast facilities and the pipelines that supply them with fuel. That compares with averages of 10.8 bcfd in May and a record 11.5 bcfd in April.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas both trading over $11 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 25 (Forecast) Week ended Jun 18 (Actual) Year ago Jun 25 Five-year average Jun 25 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +71 +55 +73 +65 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2020 Five Year Average (2016-2020) Henry Hub NGc1 3.53 3.43 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.18 11.08 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.76 12.61 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 3 5 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 229 229 219 200 190 U.S. GFS TDDs 230 230 222 205 195 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.6 91.6 91.7 88.2 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.9 6.9 7.0 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 98.2 98.5 98.6 95.2 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.4 2.6 2.6 2.4 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.5 6.7 5.4 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 10.3 11.1 11.2 3.9 2.6 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.3 4.6 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.7 37.5 35.5 39.2 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.2 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 2.0 1.9 2.0 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 73.4 71.0 74.7 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 88.0 93.6 91.4 86.4 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.40 3.30 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 3.14 2.66 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.74 4.78 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.68 2.44 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 3.33 3.20 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 3.90 2.62 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.51 4.28 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 3.00 2.91 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 45.50 32.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.50 28.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 45.75 34.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 325.00 62.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 62.50 45.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 63.00 45.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Steve Orlofsky) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

