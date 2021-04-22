U.S. natgas futures up to 7-week high on small storage build
Adds latest prices, EIA gas storage report
April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures turned positive and jumped to a seven-week high on Thursday following the release of a government report showing a smaller-than-expected storage build last week.
Earlier in the morning, the market was trading near a one-week low on forecasts for milder weather in late April and early May than earlier expected.
In addition to the storage report, traders noted prices were up on record exports, recent declines in production and forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand this week that could cause utilities to take the unusual step of pulling gas from storage.
The last time utilities pulled gas from storage in April was in 2018.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 38 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 16.
That was less than the 49-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 47 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 37 bcf. EIA/GAS
Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 1.883 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.6% above the five-year average of 1.871 tcf for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 6.7 cents, or 2.5%, to $2.759 per million British thermal units by 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 3.
Before the EIA released the storage report, the front-month was down 0.1%.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 91.6 bcfd in March. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 98.3 bcfd this week to 89.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.5 bcfd so far in April, which would top the monthly record of 10.8 bcfd in March.
Analysts said LNG feedgas looks set to break March's record in April even though flows were expected to decline later this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A plants in Texas and Louisiana and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, according to Refinitiv data.
Week ended Apr 16 (Actual)
Week ended Apr 9 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 16
Five-year average Apr 16
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+38
+61
+47
+37
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.67
2.71
1.76
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.61
7.39
2.11
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.55
8.65
2.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
106
122
129
120
118
U.S. GFS CDDs
50
43
47
47
40
U.S. GFS TDDs
156
165
176
167
158
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.5
90.4
90.2
91.4
80.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
7.1
6.7
6.7
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.9
97.5
96.9
98.1
88.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.2
2.2
2.5
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.2
6.1
4.6
4.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.6
11.2
8.0
3.2
U.S. Commercial
7.7
9.1
7.1
8.7
8.2
U.S. Residential
10.1
12.8
9.2
11.9
11.7
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
26.2
25.1
26.8
23.7
U.S. Industrial
22.6
23.5
22.3
22.7
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.3
78.2
70.2
76.8
72.0
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
98.3
89.8
91.9
81.9
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.72
2.76
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.57
2.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.94
3.80
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.32
2.30
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.67
2.79
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.15
2.60
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.57
3.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.47
2.50
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
33.75
27.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.75
29.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.25
31.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
35.00
38.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
25.50
26.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
27.50
28.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
