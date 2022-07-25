U.S. natgas futures up over 5% as heat wave boosts cooling demand

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to settlement

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 5% on Monday as a persistent heat wave in the United States drove up demand for gas-powered electricity for air conditioning.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 42.8 cents, or 5.2%, to settle at $8.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The session high was the contract's highest in over a month.

"It is looking much warmer than normal, which is driving demand," Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

Virtually all the contiguous United States experienced above-normal temperatures in the past week, with further dangerously hot weather forecast. The U.S. heat wave followed record heat that killed hundreds if not thousands of people and sparked wildfires in Europe.

"Bullish stance still advised in a market that should be approached strictly from the long side with upside now existing to the $9.00 area," Ritterbusch and Associates wrote in a note.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June

"Once the short term heat wave is over, traders will be focused on weather end of summer injection season levels are relative to the five year norm, which we're forecasting to be behind the five year average causing some fundamental tightness heading into the winter," DiDona added.

The U.S. oil and natural gas rig count last week rose for a third week as high prices encouraged spending at the wellpad, boosting demand for some oilfield services companies.

A repaired gas turbine will be installed in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany once it is returned after maintenance, and natural gas will then be supplied in "corresponding volumes", a Kremlin spokesman said.

Week ended Jul 22 (Forecast)

Week ended Jul 15 (Actual)

Year ago Jul 22

Five-year average Jul 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+30

+32

+38

+32

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,431

2,401

2,709

2,761

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.0%

-12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

8.39

7.81

3.82

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

50.22

48.85

12.49

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

38.10

38.10

13.77

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

3

2

2

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

235

257

207

210

203

U.S. GFS TDDs

239

260

209

212

206

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.3

96.3

96.6

93.4

85.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.3

8.1

8.2

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

104.4

104.6

104.7

101.6

93.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.4

2.2

2.0

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

5.5

6.0

6.5

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

10.8

10.7

9.9

10.8

4.5

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

45.7

43.4

42.6

42.1

39.6

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

20.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.0

79.6

78.9

78.1

75.2

Total U.S. Demand

101.1

98.22

97.1

97.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 22

Week ended Jul 15

Week ended Jul 8

Week ended Jul 1

Week ended Jun 24

Wind

Solar

Hydro

Other

Petroleum

Natural Gas

Coal

Nuclear

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

8.25

7.99

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.75

9.46

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

8.97

8.89

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

7.70

7.47

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.06

7.75

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.30

23.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.76

8.71

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.63

7.53

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.77

4.26

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

155.75

240.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

130.75

156.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

92.00

118.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

126.00

59.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

110.75

108.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

105.00

92.75

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

