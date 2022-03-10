U.S. natgas futures up on big storage draw, near record LNG exports

Adds latest prices, EIA storage report

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Thursday as near-record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports caused utilities to pull more gas from storage last week than expected and on forecasts for more heating demand over the next two weeks.

U.S. LNG exports have been strong because global oil LCOc1, CLc1 and gas prices have traded at or near record highs in recent weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, stoking energy supply concerns. Russia is the world's second biggest producer of gas behind the United States.

After soaring to an all-time high over $106 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday, European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1collapsed 30% on Wednesday and were down about 10% so far on Thursday as gas supplies stabilized with continued high flows from Russia and massive LNG imports from around the world. That supply stabilization prompted traders to take profits. NG/EUO/R

Before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 124 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 4.

That was higher than the 117-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 59 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 89 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's withdrawal cut stockpiles to 1.519 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 16.0% below the five-year average of 1.809 tcf for this time of the year.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 5.5 cents, or 1.2%, to $4.581 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:47 a.m. EST (1547 GMT).

U.S. gas futures remain shielded from record European prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity, so no matter how high global gas prices rise, it would not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel any time soon.

Since U.S. LNG exports were already near maximum capacity, some analysts said soaring global energy prices would actually cause American gas prices to decline as U.S. drillers seek more oil supplies. That would boost the amount of associated gas that comes out of the ground with that oil.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.4 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 112.0 bcfd this week and next. Those forecast were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.58 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.

Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)

Week ended Feb 25 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 4

Five-year average Mar 4

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-124

-139

-59

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,519

1,643

1,800

1,809

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.0%

-13.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.57

4.53

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

45.16

48.04

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

38.97

42.62

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

275

298

265

292

282

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

11

12

14

13

U.S. GFS TDDs

287

309

277

306

295

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.1

93.5

93.7

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.9

8.3

8.5

8.5

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.0

101.8

102.2

99.6

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.3

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.7

5.6

5.7

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.7

12.4

10.6

5.4

U.S. Commercial

15.2

13.3

13.8

11.4

12.3

U.S. Residential

24.7

20.9

21.8

17.6

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

28.5

25.0

23.7

23.1

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.0

24.2

23.3

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

100.5

90.3

90.6

82.4

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

122.1

112.1

112.0

102.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Week ended Feb 11

Wind

14

10

12

13

12

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

34

33

31

33

Coal

20

22

22

23

23

Nuclear

21

21

20

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.55

4.61

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

4.36

4.34

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.31

5.40

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.08

4.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.50

4.53

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.63

5.23

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.82

4.56

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.32

4.39

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.97

4.12

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

46.75

59.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.50

47.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

44.56

62.20

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.00

40.65

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.00

29.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

37.50

29.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.