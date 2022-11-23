U.S. natgas futures up 8% on colder weather forecasts

Adds EIA storage report and latest prices
Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 8% to a two-month high on the Wednesday before the Thanksgiving Day holiday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.
Futures pared gains of over 11% earlier in the day after a federal report showed a slightly smaller than expected storage withdrawal last week. The withdrawal was still bigger than usual because colder-than-normal weather last week boosted heating demand.
With cold weather this week lingering across much of the country, analysts said homes and businesses kept heaters cranked up and next week's storage withdrawal will likely also be bigger than usual too.
Analysts said the market could experience even more volatility on Friday when options for the December contract expire on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
"Looking ahead, as market players thin out even more for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday week, bigger price volatility is expected as 'options expiration' caps the end of this week," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates told customers in a note.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 18. EIA released the report on a day ahead of usual due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the NYMEX rose 55.7 cents, or 8.2%, to $7.336 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 21.
Also supporting futures were worries about a possible rail strike that could disrupt coal shipments to utilities this winter, forcing power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity.
In addition, the market still had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.
Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.
That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.
After Freeport LNG delayed the plant's restart from November to December, at least one LNG vessel - LNG Rosenrot - turned away from the facility last week. Another vessel, Prism Agility, which is near the Bahamas and says it will arrive at Freeport in a few days, also seems to have turned away from the plant on Wednesday, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.
There are, however, a few ships still waiting to pick up a cargo near Freeport - some have been there for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage.
|
Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)
Week ended Nov 11 (Actual)
Year ago Nov 18
Five-year average Nov 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
+64
-14
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,564
3,644
3,626
3,603
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-1.1%
-0.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.28
6.78
5.12
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
37.36
37.59
27.71
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
29.22
27.30
32.98
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
353
311
298
323
341
U.S. GFS CDDs
7
9
5
8
7
U.S. GFS TDDs
360
320
303
331
348
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.0
99.7
100.0
96.8
89.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
68.6
9.2
8.7
9.3
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.6
108.9
108.7
106.2
97.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
3.2
3.1
3.1
2.9
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.4
5.6
5.4
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
12.1
12.2
12.4
11.7
6.4
U.S. Commercial
14.2
15.3
13.3
13.6
11.5
U.S. Residential
23.1
25.3
21.5
21.5
17.2
U.S. Power Plant
32.2
31.9
29.1
26.7
26.0
U.S. Industrial
25.2
25.3
24.4
23.9
24.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.8
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
102.6
105.6
96.0
93.5
85.8
Total U.S. Demand
122.4
126.4
117.1
113.7
100.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Nov 25
Week ended Nov 18
Week ended Nov 11
Week ended Nov 4
Week ended Oct 28
Wind
9
9
15
12
15
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
7
6
5
5
Other
2
2
3
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
41
38
39
37
Coal
19
18
16
18
18
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.27
6.23
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
5.92
6.80
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.99
9.72
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.67
5.96
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
5.81
6.16
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.40
10.72
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.50
9.38
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.04
4.85
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.02
5.43
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
82.25
120.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
58.00
65.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
42.50
48.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
82.00
82.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
82.25
82.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
85.75
85.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
