U.S. natgas futures up 8% on colder weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 23, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 8% to a two-month high on the Wednesday before the Thanksgiving Day holiday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.

Futures pared gains of over 11% earlier in the day after a federal report showed a slightly smaller than expected storage withdrawal last week. The withdrawal was still bigger than usual because colder-than-normal weather last week boosted heating demand.

With cold weather this week lingering across much of the country, analysts said homes and businesses kept heaters cranked up and next week's storage withdrawal will likely also be bigger than usual too.

Analysts said the market could experience even more volatility on Friday when options for the December contract expire on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

"Looking ahead, as market players thin out even more for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday week, bigger price volatility is expected as 'options expiration' caps the end of this week," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates told customers in a note.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 18. EIA released the report on a day ahead of usual due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the NYMEX rose 55.7 cents, or 8.2%, to $7.336 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 21.

Also supporting futures were worries about a possible rail strike that could disrupt coal shipments to utilities this winter, forcing power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity.

In addition, the market still had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.

Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.

That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.

After Freeport LNG delayed the plant's restart from November to December, at least one LNG vessel - LNG Rosenrot - turned away from the facility last week. Another vessel, Prism Agility, which is near the Bahamas and says it will arrive at Freeport in a few days, also seems to have turned away from the plant on Wednesday, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

There are, however, a few ships still waiting to pick up a cargo near Freeport - some have been there for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage.

Week ended Nov 18 (Actual)

Week ended Nov 11 (Actual)

Year ago Nov 18

Five-year average Nov 18

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

+64

-14

-48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,564

3,644

3,626

3,603

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-1.1%

-0.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.28

6.78

5.12

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

37.36

37.59

27.71

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

29.22

27.30

32.98

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

353

311

298

323

341

U.S. GFS CDDs

7

9

5

8

7

U.S. GFS TDDs

360

320

303

331

348

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.0

99.7

100.0

96.8

89.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

68.6

9.2

8.7

9.3

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

108.9

108.7

106.2

97.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

3.2

3.1

3.1

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.4

5.6

5.4

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

12.2

12.4

11.7

6.4

U.S. Commercial

14.2

15.3

13.3

13.6

11.5

U.S. Residential

23.1

25.3

21.5

21.5

17.2

U.S. Power Plant

32.2

31.9

29.1

26.7

26.0

U.S. Industrial

25.2

25.3

24.4

23.9

24.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.8

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

102.6

105.6

96.0

93.5

85.8

Total U.S. Demand

122.4

126.4

117.1

113.7

100.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 25

Week ended Nov 18

Week ended Nov 11

Week ended Nov 4

Week ended Oct 28

Wind

9

9

15

12

15

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

7

6

5

5

Other

2

2

3

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

38

39

37

Coal

19

18

16

18

18

Nuclear

20

20

20

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

6.27

6.23

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.92

6.80

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.99

9.72

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.67

5.96

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.81

6.16

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.40

10.72

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

10.50

9.38

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.04

4.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

5.02

5.43

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

82.25

120.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

58.00

65.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

42.50

48.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

82.00

82.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

82.25

82.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

85.75

85.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

