U.S. natgas futures up 8% on colder weather forecasts

Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 8% to a two-month high on the Wednesday before the Thanksgiving Day holiday on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks.

Futures pared gains of over 11% earlier in the day after a federal report showed a slightly smaller than expected storage withdrawal last week. The withdrawal was still bigger than usual because colder-than-normal weather last week boosted heating demand.

With cold weather this week lingering across much of the country, analysts said homes and businesses kept heaters cranked up and next week's storage withdrawal will likely also be bigger than usual too.

Analysts said the market could experience even more volatility on Friday when options for the December contract expire on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

"Looking ahead, as market players thin out even more for the remainder of the Thanksgiving holiday week, bigger price volatility is expected as 'options expiration' caps the end of this week," analysts at energy consulting firm Gelber & Associates told customers in a note.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 80 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 18. EIA released the report on a day ahead of usual due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the NYMEX rose 55.7 cents, or 8.2%, to $7.336 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Sept. 21.

Also supporting futures were worries about a possible rail strike that could disrupt coal shipments to utilities this winter, forcing power generators to burn more gas to produce electricity.

In addition, the market still had questions about whether Freeport LNG will be able to restart its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas in mid-December as planned.

Freeport LNG has a full request to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to restart the export plant, according to sources familiar with the company's filings.

That matters because once the 2.1-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) plant restarts it will consume U.S. gas to turn it into LNG for export, boosting demand for gas at the same time that cold winter weather will boost heating demand.

After Freeport LNG delayed the plant's restart from November to December, at least one LNG vessel - LNG Rosenrot - turned away from the facility last week. Another vessel, Prism Agility, which is near the Bahamas and says it will arrive at Freeport in a few days, also seems to have turned away from the plant on Wednesday, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv.

There are, however, a few ships still waiting to pick up a cargo near Freeport - some have been there for weeks - including Prism Brilliance, Prism Diversity and Prism Courage.

Week ended Nov 18 (Actual) Week ended Nov 11 (Actual) Year ago Nov 18 Five-year average Nov 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 +64 -14 -48 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,564 3,644 3,626 3,603 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -1.1% -0.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.28 6.78 5.12 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 37.36 37.59 27.71 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 29.22 27.30 32.98 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 353 311 298 323 341 U.S. GFS CDDs 7 9 5 8 7 U.S. GFS TDDs 360 320 303 331 348 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.0 99.7 100.0 96.8 89.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 68.6 9.2 8.7 9.3 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 108.9 108.7 106.2 97.9 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 3.2 3.1 3.1 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.4 5.6 5.4 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 12.2 12.4 11.7 6.4 U.S. Commercial 14.2 15.3 13.3 13.6 11.5 U.S. Residential 23.1 25.3 21.5 21.5 17.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.2 31.9 29.1 26.7 26.0 U.S. Industrial 25.2 25.3 24.4 23.9 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.8 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 105.6 96.0 93.5 85.8 Total U.S. Demand 122.4 126.4 117.1 113.7 100.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Nov 25 Week ended Nov 18 Week ended Nov 11 Week ended Nov 4 Week ended Oct 28 Wind 9 9 15 12 15 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 7 6 5 5 Other 2 2 3 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 38 39 37 Coal 19 18 16 18 18 Nuclear 20 20 20 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.27 6.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 5.92 6.80 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 10.99 9.72 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.67 5.96 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.81 6.16 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 8.40 10.72 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.50 9.38 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.04 4.85 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.02 5.43 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 82.25 120.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 58.00 65.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 42.50 48.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 82.00 82.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 82.25 82.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 85.75 85.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

