U.S. natgas futures up 4% on output decline ahead of storage report

July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 4% on Thursday as daily output fell over the past couple of days and on forecasts for higher demand this week than previously expected.

The price gain came ahead of a federal report expected to show utilities added more gas to storage last week than usual despite hotter than normal weather as the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 74 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended July 1. That compares with an increase of 25 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 60 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.325 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 11.7% below the five-year average of 2.633 tcf for this time of the year.

Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery were up 21.7 cents, or 3.9%, at $5.727 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:43 a.m. EDT (1243 GMT).

That puts the U.S. front-month up about 53% so far this year as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stoked fears Moscow would cut gas supplies to Europe.

Gas was trading around $55 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $39 in Asia JKMc1.

Since mid-June, Russia has exported around 3.7 bcfd of gas on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route. NG/EU

That is down from around 6.5 bcfd in early June and an average of 9.4 bcfd in July 2021.

U.S. futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the gas it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 95.9 bcfd so far in July from 95.1 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.

Over the past two days, however, output was on track to drop 2.4 bcfd to a preliminary three-week low of 94.2 bcfd on Thursday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would rise from 96.2 bcfd this week to 99.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Power demand in Texas was expected to keep breaking records this week and next as a heatwave lingers over the state.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has held at 11.2 bcfd so far in July, the same as June. That was down from 12.5 bcfd in May and a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March due to the Freeport outage.

The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Having that extra gas in the United States during the Freeport outage has already caused U.S. prices to drop about 40% from a near 14-year high above $9 per mmBtu in early June, just before the LNG plant shut.

Week ended Jul 1 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 24 (Actual)

Year ago Jul 1

Five-year average Jul 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+74

+82

+25

+60

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,325

2,251

2,572

2,633

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.7%

-12.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.60

5.51

3.82

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

53.38

51.92

12.49

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

38.61

40.10

13.77

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

2

3

3

4

U.S. GFS CDDs

236

238

197

207

201

U.S. GFS TDDs

227

240

200

210

205

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.5

95.9

96.3

93.3

85.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

7.8

8.0

8.0

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

103.6

104.2

101.3

93.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.0

6.0

6.1

6.6

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

10.6

11.2

10.9

11.1

4.5

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.3

4.4

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

39.6

41.2

43.8

37.1

39.6

U.S. Industrial

21.0

20.9

21.0

20.8

20.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.8

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.4

76.7

79.7

72.4

75.2

Total U.S. Demand

94.3

96.2

99.0

92.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 8

Week ended Jul 1

Week ended Jun 24

Week ended Jun 17

Week ended Jun 10

Wind

12

8

Solar

3

5

Hydro

7

7

Other

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

41

Coal

20

20

Nuclear

17

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.65

5.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.10

5.31

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.35

6.40

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.00

5.04

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.32

5.36

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.28

6.16

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.46

5.48

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

5.38

5.19

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.84

3.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

52.75

62.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

111.50

124.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

115.00

73.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.00

45.94

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.50

55.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.00

55.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jan Harvey)

