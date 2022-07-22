U.S. natgas futures up 2% to 5-week high on hotter weather forecasts
July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 2% to a five-week high on Friday on forecasts for hotter weather and higher demand next week than previously expected and ongoing problems with shipping a turbine needed to boost output on the Russia-Germany Nord Stream gas pipe.
Extreme heat has already caused U.S. power demand to hit all-time highs many times this summer in several regions, including Texas, as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape the heat.
Power companies were burning lots of gas to produce all that power in part because coal prices CQNYMC1 were near record highs, making it uneconomic for many generators to switch to coal-fired plants.
One factor weighing on gas prices this summer was the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into low stockpiles. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts expect the outage to last longer.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) were up 13.5 cents, or 1.7%, to $8.067 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since June 13.
For the week, the contract was up about 15%, putting it on track for a third week of gains after rising 16% last week and 5% two weeks ago.
Those gas price increases came at the same time oil futures CLc1 dropped, cutting oil's premium over gas to its lowest since November 2020. Over the last several years, that premium has prompted U.S. energy firms to focus most of their drilling activity on finding more oil instead of gas because crude was by far the more valuable commodity.
The oil-to-gas ratio, or level at which oil trades compared with gas, dropped to 12-to-1 on Friday. So far in 2022, crude has traded about 17 times over gas. That compares with crude's average premium over gas of 19 times in 2021 and a five-year average (2017-2021) of 20 times. On an energy equivalent basis, oil should trade only six times over gas.
So far this year, the gas front-month is up 117% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $49 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $38 in Asia JKMc1.
Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route jumped to 3.7 bcfd on Thursday from around 1.4 bcfd over the past 10 days while Nord Stream was shut for maintenance.
That was the same as the 3.7-bcfd average during the month before Nord Stream shut but was still much lower than the 9.4 bcfd average in July 2021. NG/EU
Gas flows on Nord Stream, however, may not rise much in the near future because a turbine Russia said was needed to boost output is stuck in transit in Germany because Moscow so far has not given the go-ahead to transport it back.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 96.1 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 101.1 bcfd this week to 100.6 bcfd next week and 99.9 bcfd in two weeks as extreme heat starts to ease in some parts of the country. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
Week ended Jul 225 (Forecast)
Week ended Jul 15 (Actual)
Year ago Jul 22
Five-year average Jul 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+30
+32
+38
+32
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,431
2,401
2,709
2,761
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.0%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
7.81
7.93
3.82
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
48.85
45.71
12.49
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.10
38.17
13.77
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
257
253
211
213
204
U.S. GFS TDDs
260
256
213
216
207
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.9
96.3
96.2
92.8
85.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
8.1
8.3
7.8
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.4
104.5
100.6
93.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.3
6.2
6.2
6.7
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
10.8
10.6
10.4
4.5
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
43.7
45.7
45.3
38.9
39.6
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
20.6
20.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
79.7
82.0
81.6
74.6
75.2
Total U.S. Demand
99.2
101.1
100.6
93.9
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 22
Week ended Jul 15
Week ended Jul 8
Week ended Jul 1
Week ended Jun 24
Wind
Solar
Hydro
Other
Petroleum
Natural Gas
Coal
Nuclear
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
7.99
7.58
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
9.46
8.06
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
8.89
8.60
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.47
6.86
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
7.75
7.42
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
23.50
29.35
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.71
8.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.53
7.17
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.26
4.06
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
240.50
257.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
156.50
157.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
118.00
105.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.33
68.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
108.00
110.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
92.75
100.00
