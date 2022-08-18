U.S. natgas futures up 2% to 14-year high on small storage build
Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a new 14-year high on Thursday on a smaller-than-expected storage build and as hot weather boosted spot prices to multi-year highs across the country.
Also supporting prices, analysts noted global gas was trading at record highs and the latest forecasts called for more U.S. demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast U.S. utilities added 18 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 12. Traders noted that was much lower than normal due to hot weather and a lack of wind power last week that forced power generators to burn lots of gas to keep air conditioners humming.
That was also much lower than the 34-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 46 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average increase of 47 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.519 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 12.7% below the five-year average of 2.886 tcf for this time of the year.
The small storage increase came despite the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it was shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 21.6 cents, or 2.3%, to $9.460 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 2008.
That price increase pushed the front-month into technically overbought territory with a relative strength index (RSI) above 70 for the second time in three days.
In the spot market, gas prices for Thursday rose to their highest since February 2014 at the Dominion South hub NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Pennsylvania, February 2021 at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana and February 2019 at the PG&E Gate NG-PCN-APP-SNL in Northern California as homes and businesses across the country cranked up their air conditioners.
So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 153% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Global gas prices were on track to close at record levels around $70 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $57 in Asia JKMc1.
Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - averaged 2.5 bcfd so far in August, down from 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevents the country from exporting more LNG.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.3 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.
With warmer weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.5 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Week ended Aug 5 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 12
Five-year average Aug 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+18
+44
+46
+47
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,535
2,501
2,815
2,886
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.2%
-11.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.34
9.24
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
68.43
67.13
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
56.82
56.72
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
1
2
4
7
U.S. GFS CDDs
208
209
207
189
175
U.S. GFS TDDs
210
210
209
193
182
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.6
96.6
96.8
93.6
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.1
7.8
8.1
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
105.5
103.8
104.6
101.7
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.8
5.8
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
10.9
10.9
10.8
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.4
40.1
41.4
39.5
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.8
76.3
77.8
75.4
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
101.9
95.5
96.9
95.0
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Week ended Jul 22
Wind
6
6
8
7
8
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
45
42
42
45
Coal
22
22
21
22
22
Nuclear
19
17
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.51
9.28
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.44
8.41
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.45
10.35
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.27
8.18
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.89
8.77
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.55
8.43
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
11.99
12.10
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.60
8.51
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.74
3.10
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
82.75
77.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
92.25
101.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
109.25
317.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
138.75
195.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
127.75
144.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
129.00
175.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Evans)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
