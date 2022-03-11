U.S. natgas futures up 2% on lower output, record LNG exports
U.S. natural gas futures rose 2% on Friday as cold weather was set to cut output to its lowest in a month and as near-record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and low wind power generation caused utilities to pull so much gas out of storage that stockpiles were now 16% below normal for this time of year.
March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 2% on Friday as cold weather was set to cut output to its lowest in a month and as near-record liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and low wind power generation caused utilities to pull so much gas out of storage that stockpiles were now 16% below normal for this time of year.
That price increase came despite forecasts for output to rise and the weather to remain mild over the next two weeks, which should allow utilities to start adding gas back into storage in about two weeks - about a week earlier than usual.
Last week's storage withdrawal cut stockpiles to 1.519 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 16.0% below the five-year (2017-2021) average of 1.809 tcf for this time of the year. That was the biggest percentage stockpiles were below the five-year normal since May 2019. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
U.S. LNG exports have been strong in recent months because global oil LCOc1, CLc1 and gas prices have traded at or near record highs - especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 stoked significant energy supply concerns. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer behind the United States.
But after European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 soared to an all-time high over $106 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Monday, traders got over their worries about supplies and started to take profits as gas flows from Russia remained high and LNG imports poured in from around the world. NG/EUO/R
With volatility running at an all-time high, European futures were on track to drop by a record 35% this week after soaring by a record 122% last week.
Before Russia's invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 16.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 9.4 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $4.725 per mmBtu.
That put the contract down about 6% this week after it rose about 12% last week.
U.S. gas futures remain shielded from record European prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it would not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.3 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, gas output was on track to drop to a one-month low of 91.5 bcfd on Friday as cold weather in some producing basins reduces output. Traders noted the output data was preliminary and has mostly been revised higher over the past several days.
With the coming of milder spring weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 112.5 bcfd this week to 111.8 bcfd next week before dropping to 98.6 bcfd in two weeks.
Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 11
Five-year average Mar 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-64
-124
-16
-65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,455
1,519
1,784
1,744
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-16.6%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.69
4.63
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
41.35
40.56
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
38.33
38.97
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
265
275
265
292
278
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
12
12
14
13
U.S. GFS TDDs
277
287
277
306
291
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.1
93.6
93.2
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.9
8.3
8.6
8.5
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.0
101.9
101.8
99.6
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.3
3.2
3.3
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.7
5.5
5.7
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.8
12.6
10.6
5.4
U.S. Commercial
15.2
13.3
13.8
11.4
12.3
U.S. Residential
24.7
21.0
21.7
17.6
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
28.5
25.2
23.8
23.1
25.0
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.0
24.1
23.3
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
100.5
90.7
90.5
82.4
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
122.1
112.5
111.8
102.0
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Week ended Feb 11
Wind
13
10
12
13
12
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
34
33
31
33
Coal
20
22
22
23
23
Nuclear
20
21
20
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.65
4.55
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
4.09
4.36
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.33
5.31
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.97
4.08
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.49
4.50
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.52
4.63
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.54
4.82
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.45
4.32
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.87
3.97
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
51.25
46.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.00
40.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
54.00
44.56
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
32.00
39.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.00
36.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
38.75
37.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Chizu Nomiyama)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.