U.S. natgas futures up 2% on cooler outlook ahead of storage report

U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% to a fresh one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand than previously expected and as U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports remain near record highs.

That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was bigger than usual due to the record LNG exports.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 11. That compares with a decline of 16 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 65 bcf.

If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.446 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.1% below the five-year average of 1.744 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Overall, however, traders said temperatures were mostly expected to remain at above-normal levels through late March, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.

With Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoking global energy supply concerns, European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports at or near record highs. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. NG/EUO/R

U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.6 cents, or 1.8%, to $4.834 per million British thermal units by 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 7 for a second day in a row.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.6 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.73 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 11

Five-year average Mar 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-73

-124

-16

-65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,446

1,519

1,784

1,744

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.1%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.75

4.79

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.65

33.95

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.64

34.22

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

212

195

229

262

252

U.S. GFS CDDs

18

19

15

18

16

U.S. GFS TDDs

230

214

244

280

268

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.6

92.5

92.9

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

8.4

8.5

8.8

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

100.9

101.4

99.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.1

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.6

5.7

5.8

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

12.9

12.8

11.4

5.4

U.S. Commercial

13.4

12.7

9.7

12.6

12.3

U.S. Residential

21.1

19.7

13.9

19.9

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.9

24.4

21.3

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.0

23.7

22.7

23.8

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.3

2.0

2.4

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.5

87.7

74.3

87.7

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

112.3

109.6

96.0

108.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Wind

14

13

10

12

13

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

Natural Gas

32

33

34

33

31

Coal

21

21

22

22

23

Nuclear

19

20

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.68

4.46

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

3.91

3.78

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.11

5.09

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.81

3.70

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.15

4.27

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.00

4.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.25

4.16

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.75

3.75

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.76

3.70

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

44.50

45.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.00

32.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.50

26.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

37.00

29.85

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.50

29.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.00

29.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Most Popular