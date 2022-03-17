U.S. natgas futures up 2% on cooler outlook ahead of storage report
March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% to a fresh one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand than previously expected and as U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports remain near record highs.
That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage draw was bigger than usual due to the record LNG exports.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 73 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 11. That compares with a decline of 16 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-2021) average decline of 65 bcf.
If correct, last week's withdrawal would cut stockpiles to 1.446 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 17.1% below the five-year average of 1.744 tcf for this time of the year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Overall, however, traders said temperatures were mostly expected to remain at above-normal levels through late March, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.
With Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoking global energy supply concerns, European gas TRNLTTFMc1 was trading about seven times higher than U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. LNG exports at or near record highs. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer after the United States. NG/EUO/R
U.S. gas futures remain shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.
The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.
Before Russia's Feb. 24 Ukraine invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 8.6 cents, or 1.8%, to $4.834 per million British thermal units by 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 7 for a second day in a row.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.
With milder spring weather coming, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 109.6 bcfd this week to 96.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.73 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 11
Five-year average Mar 11
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-73
-124
-16
-65
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,446
1,519
1,784
1,744
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.1%
-16.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.75
4.79
2.62
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
34.65
33.95
6.11
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
33.64
34.22
6.39
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
212
195
229
262
252
U.S. GFS CDDs
18
19
15
18
16
U.S. GFS TDDs
230
214
244
280
268
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.6
92.5
92.9
91.0
84.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
8.4
8.5
8.8
8.5
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
101.9
100.9
101.4
99.9
93.3
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.4
3.1
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.7
5.6
5.7
5.8
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
12.8
12.9
12.8
11.4
5.4
U.S. Commercial
13.4
12.7
9.7
12.6
12.3
U.S. Residential
21.1
19.7
13.9
19.9
19.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.9
24.4
21.3
24.3
25.0
U.S. Industrial
24.0
23.7
22.7
23.8
23.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.3
2.0
2.4
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.5
87.7
74.3
87.7
87.4
Total U.S. Demand
112.3
109.6
96.0
108.0
100.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 18
Week ended Mar 11
Week ended Mar 4
Week ended Feb 25
Week ended Feb 18
Wind
14
13
10
12
13
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
8
8
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
Natural Gas
32
33
34
33
31
Coal
21
21
22
22
23
Nuclear
19
20
21
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.68
4.46
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
3.91
3.78
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.11
5.09
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
3.81
3.70
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.15
4.27
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.00
4.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.25
4.16
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.75
3.75
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.76
3.70
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
44.50
45.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.00
32.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.50
26.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
37.00
29.85
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
36.50
29.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
45.00
29.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
