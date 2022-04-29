U.S. natgas futures up 2% as cooling demand starts to rise
April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Friday as some parts of the country rapidly move from heating demand to cooling demand, which could reduce the amount of gas utilities inject into already low stockpiles in coming weeks.
Traders also noted U.S. futures continued to gain support from much higher global gas prices that will keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for June delivery rose 14.2 cents, or 2.1%, to $7.030 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:13 a.m. EDT (1413 GMT).
That put the contract up about 7% for the week and 24% in April after falling about 10% last week and 28% in March.
The premium for futures for July over June NGM22-N22 rose to 11 cents per mmBtu, putting the spread on track to close at a record high for a third day in a row.
U.S. gas futures have gained about 88% so far this year as higher global prices kept demand for U.S. LNG exports near record highs since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Gas was trading around $33 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $25 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
The U.S. gas market, however, remains mostly shielded from those much higher global prices because the United States is the world's top gas producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use while capacity constraints inhibit exports of more LNG no matter how high global prices rise.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 93.2 bcfd this week to 90.7 bcfd next week and 90.5 bcfd in two weeks due to a seasonal warming of the weather. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to 12.3 bcfd so far in April due to maintenance at Gulf Coast plants, down from a record 12.9 bcfd in March. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Since the United States will not be able to produce much more LNG anytime soon, the country has worked with allies to divert LNG exports from elsewhere to Europe to help European Union (EU) countries and others break their dependence on Russian gas.
Russia, the world's second biggest gas producer, has provided about 30%-40% of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The EU wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1, 2022 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year from 2023.
Russia exported about 8.0 bcfd of gas to Europe on Thursday on the three mainlines into Germany - North Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the route from Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany - down from an average of around 11.6 bcfd in April 2021.
Gas stockpiles in Northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands - EUGAS/STORAGE were about 22% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That is about 29% of full capacity.
U.S. inventories, meanwhile, were currently about 17% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
|
Week ended Apr 29 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 22 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 29
Five-year average Apr 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+62
+40
+53
+78
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,552
1,490
1,949
1,873
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.1%
-17.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.86
6.89
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
31.09
30.68
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.82
25.15
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
85
91
102
108
94
U.S. GFS CDDs
79
69
55
53
58
U.S. GFS TDDs
164
160
157
161
152
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.2
93.7
93.3
91.9
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.2
8.8
8.3
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.4
102.5
101.7
99.5
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.8
2.9
2.4
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.3
5.9
6.1
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.0
12.2
12.2
11.4
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.3
7.7
6.6
6.8
8.3
U.S. Residential
13.2
10.0
7.9
8.4
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
25.4
27.0
25.7
24.0
U.S. Industrial
22.8
22.1
21.6
22.1
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.6
4.6
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
1.9
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.5
71.8
69.8
69.7
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
98.6
93.2
90.7
89.6
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 29
Week ended Apr 22
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Wind
16
16
17
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
7
7
7
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
33
33
32
33
32
Coal
19
19
19
19
19
Nuclear
19
19
19
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.97
6.91
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.00
6.60
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.62
7.99
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
6.05
6.41
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.58
7.01
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.44
10.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.80
7.34
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
6.30
6.65
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.67
5.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
64.75
93.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
44.50
51.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
57.25
49.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
93.00
82.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.75
63.67
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.50
58.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)
