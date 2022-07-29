U.S. natgas futures up 1% on hotter forecasts
Adds closing prices
July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures gained about 1% on Friday on forecasts for hotter weather through mid August than previously expected, which should force power companies burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming rather than injecting the fuel into storage for the winter.
Gas-fired plants have provided over 40% of U.S. power this month, according to federal energy data, even though gas prices were up about 52% so far in July in part because coal prices CQNYMC1 keep hitting fresh record highs. That makes it uneconomic for some generators to use their coal-fired plants.
The gas price increase came even though output was on track to reach a record high in July and the ongoing outage of the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas leaves more gas in the United States.
Freeport, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport LNG estimated the facility will return to partial service in October. Some analysts say the outage could last longer.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery rose 9.5 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $8.229 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, when the August contract was still the front-month, futures soared to an intraday 14-year high of $9.752 per mmBtu.
For the week, the contract was down less than 1% after gaining about 45% during the prior three weeks.
For the month, the contract was on track to gain about 52% after falling about 33% in June. That would be its second biggest monthly gain after soaring by a record 63% in September 2009.
So far this year, the front-month is up about 123% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong, especially since the amount of gas flowing from Russia to Europe has dropped following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Gas was trading around $58 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $42 in Asia JKMc1.
The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export any more LNG because its plants were already operating at full capacity.
Russian gas exports on the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - slid to 2.5 bcfd on Thursday from 2.6 bcfd on Wednesday due to work on the Nord Stream pipe.
Russian exports on the three pipes averaged 2.8 bcfd so far in July, 5.1 bcfd in June and 9.4 bcfd in July 2021. NG/EU
TOP PRODUCER
U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer, with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints limit LNG exports.
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 96.2 bcfd so far in July from 95.3 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 96.1 bcfd in December 2021.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand including exports would slide from 99.5 bcfd this week to 98.1 bcfd next week on less hot forecasts before rising back to 99.5 bcfd in two weeks when extreme heat returns. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday.
|
Week ended Jul 29 (Forecast)
Week ended Jul 22 (Actual)
Year ago Jul 29
Five-year average Jul 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+30
+32
+16
+33
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,446
2,416
2,725
2,794
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.5%
-12.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
8.22
8.13
3.82
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
57.94
61.56
12.49
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
41.54
43.13
13.77
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
2
2
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
237
239
207
210
200
U.S. GFS TDDs
240
242
209
212
203
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.3
96.4
96.7
93.4
85.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
8.2
8.4
8.2
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
104.4
104.7
105.1
101.6
93.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.2
2.5
2.6
2.0
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.0
6.0
6.5
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
10.8
10.7
10.6
10.8
4.5
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.7
44.2
42.7
42.1
39.6
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
20.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.1
2.1
2.2
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.0
80.4
79.0
78.1
75.2
Total U.S. Demand
101.1
99.5
98.1
97.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 29
Week ended Jul 22
Week ended Jul 15
Week ended Jul 8
Week ended Jul 1
Wind
7
8
6
8
9
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
8
Other
2
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
45
44
42
41
Coal
23
22
21
21
21
Nuclear
17
17
17
17
16
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
8.75
8.65
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
7.70
8.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
9.49
9.67
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
7.47
7.80
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.14
8.37
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.80
8.31
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.71
8.99
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.95
8.35
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.27
5.13
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
109.25
116.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
108.50
117.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
118.00
126.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
122.50
125.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
101.25
97.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
101.50
99.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Diane Craft)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.