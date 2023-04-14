U.S. natgas futures tick lower on mild weather outlook

April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Friday and were headed for a weekly loss, weighed down by a milder weather view and increased supply.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 1.2 cents, or 0.6%, to $2.00 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) by 1055 EDT.
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 103 cooling degree days (CDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states. The normal for this time of year is 37 CDDs.
"Weather-related demand in the near term remains low," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
However, "The market is also keeping an eye on outages at some of the LNG terminals. That's certainly going to help pull gas demand back here."
Refinitiv sees average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.
Prices fell 4% in the last session. For the week, prices were down about 0.6%.
"We are maintaining a view that a $1 price handle will prove too tempting for well-capitalized major hedge accounts or funds to ignore with some scale-down speculative buying likely especially if export demand improves and gas production further stalls," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday said utilities put a near-normal 25 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage last week. That compares with an 8 bcf injection during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average rise of 28 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
The Biden administration on Thursday approved exports of liquefied natural gas from the Alaska LNG project, a document showed, as the United States competes with Russia to ship natural gas from the Arctic to Asia.
|
Week ended April 14(Forecast)
Week ended April 7(Actual)
Year ago April 14
Five-year average April 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
65
25
--
--
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,920
1,855
--
--
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
23.1%
18.9%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.97
2.12
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.29
13.65
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.60
12.62
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
117
103
163
141
143
U.S. GFS CDDs
41
33
41
40
37
U.S. GFS TDDs
158
136
204
181
180
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
99.9
100.1
100.3
-
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
6.9
7.1
-
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
106.5
107.0
107.4
-
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.0
2.1
-
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.0
4.9
-
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
14.3
13.7
-
7.1
U.S. Commercial
9.3
6.8
7.0
-
8.7
U.S. Residential
13.4
8.5
8.8
-
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.0
28.5
29.8
-
24.9
U.S. Industrial
21.9
21.3
21.5
-
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
-
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
1.9
2.0
-
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
80.8
72.1
74.1
-
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
101.8
93.3
94.8
-
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 14
Week ended Apr 7
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Wind
13
16
14
14
15
Solar
5
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
38
39
37
37
Coal
14
15
16
17
16
Nuclear
20
19
19
18
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.04
2.22
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.35
1.58
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.07
5.82
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.31
1.47
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.56
1.80
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.35
1.70
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.22
8.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.35
0.95
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.10
2.26
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
36.50
32.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.25
40.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.25
19.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
113.86
89.22
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.75
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
40.50
44.00
(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.