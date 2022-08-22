U.S. natgas futures tease $10 on sturdy demand, Europe crisis
Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped by more than 5% on Monday to within touching distance of the key $10 per mmBtu level, with gains driven by a strong demand outlook, record prices in Europe and concerns over availability of the fuel.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 34 cents, or 3.6%, to $9.676 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:50 a.m. EDT (1350 GMT), after jumping nearly 7% to $9.982, a 14-year high, earlier in the session.
“This ($10) has been a long-awaited number,” Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.
“We've had strong LNG demand and we've had a much warmer than normal summer, which has put continued pressure on our storage estimates, which we expect to finish below the five year average, so that has subsequently been resulting in a higher forward curve,” DiDona added.
Global gas prices remained elevated near $84 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $57 in Asia JKMc1.
Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.
“The fact that the strong (price) gains are developing amidst a little assistance from the weather factor suggests a strong underpinning in which record high European prices and major concerns over supply availability during the coming winter are keeping speculative shorts on the defensive,” analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 19
Five-year average Aug 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+59
+18
+32
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,578
2,519
2,847
2,932
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-12.1%
-12.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.17
8.99
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
83.82
72.46
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
57.00
57.60
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
2
4
7
9
U.S. GFS CDDs
194
208
190
178
167
U.S. GFS TDDs
198
210
194
185
176
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
96.8
97.2
97.7
94.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.1
7.5
7.5
8.3
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.8
104.7
105.2
102.3
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.5
2.3
2.3
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.5
5.7
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
10.9
11.0
10.6
10.6
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
40.1
40.3
41.5
41.2
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
76.3
76.6
78.1
77.2
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
95.5
95.6
96.7
96.4
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Week ended Jul 29
Wind
7
6
6
8
7
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
0
0
0
0
Natural Gas
42
42
45
42
42
Coal
22
22
22
21
22
Nuclear
18
19
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.14
9.42
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.09
8.50
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.04
10.23
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.01
8.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.45
8.59
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.40
8.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.08
10.84
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
7.78
8.47
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
0.74
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
99.50
98.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
100.00
113.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
85.00
110.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
75.00
112.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
80.75
99.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
82.25
103.00
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))
