U.S. natgas futures tease $10/mmBtu on sturdy demand, Europe crisis

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped on Monday to within touching distance of the key $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) level, with gains driven by a strong demand outlook, record prices in Europe and concerns over availability of the fuel.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 34.4 cents, or 3.7%, to settle at$9.680 per mmBtu, after jumping nearly 7% to $9.982, a 14-year high, earlier in the session.

“This ($10) has been a long-awaited number,” Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis said.

“We've had strong LNG demand and we've had a much warmer than normal summer, which has put continued pressure on our storage estimates, which we expect to finish below the five year average, so that has subsequently been resulting in a higher forward curve,” DiDona added.

Global gas prices remained elevated near $84 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $57 in Asia JKMc1.

Russia will halt natural gas supplies to Europe for three days at the end of the month via its main pipeline into the region, state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday, piling pressure on the region as it seeks to refuel ahead of winter.

“The fact that the strong (price) gains are developing amidst a little assistance from the weather factor suggests a strong underpinning in which record high European prices and major concerns over supply availability during the coming winter are keeping speculative shorts on the defensive,” analysts at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Aug 19 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 12 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 19

Five-year average Aug 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+59

+18

+32

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,578

2,519

2,847

2,932

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-12.1%

-12.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.17

8.99

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

83.82

72.46

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

57.00

57.60

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

2

4

7

9

U.S. GFS CDDs

194

208

190

178

167

U.S. GFS TDDs

198

210

194

185

176

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

97.2

97.7

94.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

7.5

7.5

8.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.8

104.7

105.2

102.3

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.5

5.7

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.0

10.6

10.6

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.7

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

40.1

40.3

41.5

41.2

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.3

21.3

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

76.3

76.6

78.1

77.2

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.5

95.6

96.7

96.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Wind

7

6

6

8

7

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

0

0

0

0

Natural Gas

42

42

45

42

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

22

Nuclear

18

19

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.14

9.42

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.09

8.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.04

10.23

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.01

8.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.45

8.59

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.40

8.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.08

10.84

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

7.78

8.47

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

0.74

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

99.50

98.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

100.00

113.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

85.00

110.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

75.00

112.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

80.75

99.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

82.25

103.00

