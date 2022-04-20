U.S. natgas futures subdued on warmer weather forecasts

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday after shedding over 8% in the previous session as forecasts indicated a turn to slightly warmer weather.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 was down 1% at $7.11 per million British thermal units as of 9:31 a.m. EDT (1331 GMT).

But price action was relatively stable after a sharp reversal in the previous session, following rallies to 13-year peaks in preceding days driven in part by an outlook for an unseasonal cold snap coming at a time when the market generally shifts to moving gas into storage in preparation for the next winter.

"Short-term temperature views extending out through the rest of this month and into May have been unusually volatile but with patterns apt to become more stable as the calendar begins to work against significant HDD accumulation," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note, referring to heating degree days.

"We are maintaining a bullish stance as we view current levels in the $7.00-$7.25 zone as a buying opportunity expecting new highs," the firm said.

Data provider Refinitiv estimated there would be 131 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, closer to the 30-year norm of 122 HDDs for this time of year.

HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of days a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).

Meanwhile, data from Refinitiv showed average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was at 94.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March, down from December's monthly record of 96.3 bcfd.

Week ended Apr 15 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 8 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 15

Five-year average Apr 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+35

+15

+42

+42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,432

1,397

1,878

1,742

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-17.8%

-17.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

7.07

7.44

2.69

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

34.55

32.88

7.15

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

25.12

25.37

7.80

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

131

130

139

131

122

U.S. GFS CDDs

50

45

37

44

44

U.S. GFS TDDs

181

175

176

175

166

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

94.6

94.2

94.7

91.2

84.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

8.2

7.8

8.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

102.5

102.4

102.5

99.2

92.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.2

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

6.2

5.8

6.2

4.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

12.2

12.5

11.6

5.2

U.S. Commercial

8.8

9.4

7.5

8.9

8.3

U.S. Residential

12.1

13.5

9.6

12.2

11.8

U.S. Power Plant

23.8

25.9

25.2

26.0

24.0

U.S. Industrial

22.7

22.8

22.1

23.3

22.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

74.1

78.5

71.0

77.3

73.0

Total U.S. Demand

94.9

99.5

91.9

97.3

85.4

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 22

Week ended Apr 15

Week ended Apr 8

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Wind

13

17

15

15

15

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

8

8

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

0

Natural Gas

34

32

33

32

31

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

20

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

7.44

7.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

6.74

7.54

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.98

8.62

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

6.60

7.51

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

6.97

7.65

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.73

7.78

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.42

7.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

6.63

7.14

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

7.02

7.46

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

65.25

71.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

54.25

78.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

75.50

47.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

110.27

79.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

46.75

83.13

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.00

57.50

