U.S. natgas futures steady as market rests after volatile week

Adds closing prices

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Friday ahead of the long Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday weekend as the market took a break after extreme, weather forecast-related volatility earlier in the week.

Earlier in the week, prices soared 14% on Wednesday on colder forecasts - their biggest one-day percentage increase since September 2020 - and dropped 12% on Thursday after those forecast turned less cold - their biggest one-day percentage decline since January 2019.

With extreme cold possible at any time and strong memories of price spikes during last February's freeze in Texas, traders said they expect the market to remain volatile in coming weeks with every change in the weather forecast.

Friday's U.S. price decline came despite a 10% jump in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures earlier in the day.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices only about a quarter of the time versus about two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021.

But, traders said demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain strong so long as global gas prices keep trading well above U.S. futures. Global prices were currently trading about seven times above U.S. prices as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 0.8 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $4.262 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

That put the front month up about 9% for the week after gaining 5% last week.

During last year's February freeze, gas futures climbed as much as 7% on Feb. 16, but did not soar nearly as much as the spot market. Next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country - jumping over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas - as Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.

In the spot market this week, cold weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York NG-CG-NY-SNL and New England NG-CG-BS-SNLEL-PK-NPMS-SNLat or near their highest since January 2018. Traders noted more freezing weather was on the way with Saturday expected to be the coldest day of the winter so far and below normal temperatures expected during the entire week of Jan. 23.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 131.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns less cold before soaring to 142.2 bcfd in two weeks.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.23 bcfd so far this month, close to the record 12.16 bcfd in December.

Week ended Jan. 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 7 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 14

Five-year average Jan. 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-194

-179

-179

-167

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,822

3,016

3,066

2,777

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

+1.6%

+2.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.20

4.27

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

30.81

28.19

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

32.61

33.00

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

498

494

406

441

445

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

2

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

499

495

413

445

448

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

95.1

94.9

95.0

92.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

9.1

8.8

9.6

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

104.1

103.9

102.1

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.7

2.9

2.8

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.0

5.5

5.2

5.5

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

11.9

12.4

12.9

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

17.9

18.4

18.5

16.6

16.6

U.S. Residential

30.5

31.0

31.4

28.1

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

27.7

30.0

27.6

30.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.5

25.6

25.6

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.9

3.0

2.9

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

109.4

112.8

110.9

108.2

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

128.9

133.4

131.8

127.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 14

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Week ended Dec 24

Week ended Dec 17

Wind

11

12

12

12

15

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

8

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

33

34

33

36

34

Coal

24

21

20

19

18

Nuclear

20

20

23

22

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.78

4.62

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

12.55

5.31

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.22

5.36

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.20

4.26

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.43

4.41

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

25.00

18.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.34

5.62

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.17

3.90

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.64

3.74

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

166.00

161.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

40.50

37.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

30.25

38.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

39.00

39.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

56.00

56.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

58.25

58.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.