U.S. natgas futures soar to 3-month high on rising air conditioner use
May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 5% to a three-month high on Monday on forecasts for warmer weather over the next two weeks that is expected to prompt power generators to burn more gas to meet rising air conditioning use.
Traders noted that was the biggest daily percentage gain since the Texas freeze in mid February. They noted the price gain came despite a slow but steady increase in production and small declines in exports this month even though gas prices in Europe and Asia were soaring.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 16 cents, or 5.4%, to $3.121 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 17.
Speculators, meanwhile, boosted their net long gas futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row last week to their highest since early March. They were acting on expectations U.S. prices would rise as exports return to record highs with gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 near their highest since 2018 and Asia JKMc1 over $10 per mmBtu.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 bcfd in April, but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.
With the weather warming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 82.4 bcfd this week to 85.8 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel to meet rising air conditioning use. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.1 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd. The decline was due to short-term issues and normal spring maintenance at several Gulf Coast plants and the pipes that supply them with gas.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.9 bcfd so far in May, just off April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, Refinitiv data showed.
Week ended May 14 (Forecast)
Week ended May 7 (Actual)
Year ago May 14
Five-year average May 14
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+60
+75
+84
+86
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.06
2.99
1.81
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.44
9.46
1.57
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.45
9.13
2.08
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
23
32
34
49
52
U.S. GFS CDDs
121
100
100
89
87
U.S. GFS TDDs
144
132
134
138
139
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
90.9
91.1
91.3
85.4
79.9
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
6.2
6.4
6.7
7.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.3
97.3
97.7
92.1
87.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.1
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.7
6.0
5.0
4.3
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
10.9
11.4
6.0
3.2
U.S. Commercial
6.6
5.0
4.8
5.3
5.5
U.S. Residential
7.9
4.8
4.4
5.5
6.5
U.S. Power Plant
24.8
26.1
29.4
27.2
26.0
U.S. Industrial
22.5
21.5
21.4
21.4
20.7
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
1.7
1.8
1.7
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.2
63.6
66.4
65.7
65.4
Total U.S. Demand
87.4
82.4
85.8
78.8
75.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.95
2.95
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.20
2.14
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.88
4.10
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.08
2.05
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.70
2.75
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.85
2.15
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.90
3.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.50
2.41
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
23.50
24.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
19.75
21.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.00
23.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
32.75
43.40
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
15.00
29.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
15.75
29.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by William Maclean)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
