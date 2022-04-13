U.S. natgas futures soar 5% to 13-year high on rising spot prices
April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a fresh 13-year high on Wednesday on a drop in daily output, a rise in daily feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for unusual cold in Alberta, Canada and unusual heat in the U.S. Mid Atlantic region.
Spot gas prices in Alberta NG-ASH-ALB-SNL soared to their highest since March 2014 as homes and businesses cranked up their heaters to escape freezing weather this week. Next-day prices in Pennsylvania NG-PCN-APP-SNL jumped to their highest since the February freeze in 2021 as some consumers dusted off their air conditioners for the first time this year to escape a brief hot spell.
Traders noted U.S. futures rose even though the latest forecasts called for less cold and lower-than-expected heating demand in the United States over the next two weeks.
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 31.7 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $6.997 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since November 2008, for a third day in a row.
U.S. gas futures have already soared about 89% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
One of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up was that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 51% over the past month, European gas, currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 7% because Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU
Analysts said that in addition to high global LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns including growing worries that cool weather in April could keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from injecting much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
"The deficit to the five-year average for storage will continue to widen in the near term as April weather forecasts remain colder than average," analysts at Gelber & Associates said. "Upside risk in the market remains high, and the front-month could very well break even higher before any form of relief is found."
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis preliminary data showed U.S. output was on track to drop 1.7 bcfd to 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Appalachia. That would be the biggest daily decline since freezing weather shut wells in early February.
Preliminary data is often revised. On Tuesday, the output decline was reduced from a preliminary 1.9 bcfd to just 0.7 bcfd later in the day.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.
On a daily basis preliminary data showed feedgas was on track to rise from 11.5 bcfd on Tuesday to 12.5 bcfd on Wednesday.
Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 1 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 8
Five-year average Apr 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+15
-33
+55
+33
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,397
1,382
1,836
1,700
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-17.8%
-17.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
6.80
6.68
2.69
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
33.13
32.68
7.15
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.97
33.02
7.80
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
149
163
180
155
146
U.S. GFS CDDs
41
37
20
36
36
U.S. GFS TDDs
190
200
200
191
182
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
94.5
94.7
95.2
92.2
84.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
7.9
8.0
7.6
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
102.7
102.6
103.2
99.8
92.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.7
2.6
2.6
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
5.6
5.6
6.6
4.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.4
12.5
11.5
5.2
U.S. Commercial
9.9
8.7
8.8
8.1
8.3
U.S. Residential
14.2
12.1
12.4
10.7
11.8
U.S. Power Plant
24.4
23.7
22.8
25.3
24.0
U.S. Industrial
23.0
22.7
22.7
22.8
22.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.6
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
78.4
74.0
73.5
73.8
73.0
Total U.S. Demand
99.3
94.7
94.2
94.5
85.4
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 15
Week ended Apr 8
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 25
Week ended Mar 18
Wind
16
15
15
15
15
Solar
4
4
4
3
3
Hydro
7
8
8
8
8
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
32
33
32
31
31
Coal
19
19
19
18
20
Nuclear
19
19
20
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
6.59
6.35
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.10
5.88
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.73
7.42
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
5.98
5.82
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
6.58
6.64
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
6.13
6.03
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
6.90
6.78
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
5.72
5.78
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
5.68
5.60
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
65.75
68.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
45.25
42.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
95.00
68.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
92.00
79.13
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
42.00
39.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.50
43.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))
