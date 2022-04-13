U.S. natgas futures soar 5% to 13-year high on rising spot prices

Adds latest prices and quote

April 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 5% to a fresh 13-year high on Wednesday on a drop in daily output, a rise in daily feedgas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for unusual cold in Alberta, Canada and unusual heat in the U.S. Mid Atlantic region.

Spot gas prices in Alberta NG-ASH-ALB-SNL soared to their highest since March 2014 as homes and businesses cranked up their heaters to escape freezing weather this week. Next-day prices in Pennsylvania NG-PCN-APP-SNL jumped to their highest since the February freeze in 2021 as some consumers dusted off their air conditioners for the first time this year to escape a brief hot spell.

Traders noted U.S. futures rose even though the latest forecasts called for less cold and lower-than-expected heating demand in the United States over the next two weeks.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 rose 31.7 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $6.997 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since November 2008, for a third day in a row.

U.S. gas futures have already soared about 89% so far this year with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. LNG near record highs as several countries try to wean themselves off Russian gas after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

One of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up was that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 51% over the past month, European gas, currently trading around $33 per mmBtu, fell about 7% because Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. NG/EU

Analysts said that in addition to high global LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns including growing worries that cool weather in April could keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from injecting much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"The deficit to the five-year average for storage will continue to widen in the near term as April weather forecasts remain colder than average," analysts at Gelber & Associates said. "Upside risk in the market remains high, and the front-month could very well break even higher before any form of relief is found."

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis preliminary data showed U.S. output was on track to drop 1.7 bcfd to 93.0 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Appalachia. That would be the biggest daily decline since freezing weather shut wells in early February.

Preliminary data is often revised. On Tuesday, the output decline was reduced from a preliminary 1.9 bcfd to just 0.7 bcfd later in the day.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.4 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG.

On a daily basis preliminary data showed feedgas was on track to rise from 11.5 bcfd on Tuesday to 12.5 bcfd on Wednesday.

Week ended Apr 8 (Forecast) Week ended Apr 1 (Actual) Year ago Apr 8 Five-year average Apr 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +15 -33 +55 +33 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,397 1,382 1,836 1,700 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -17.8% -17.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 6.80 6.68 2.69 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 33.13 32.68 7.15 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 32.97 33.02 7.80 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 149 163 180 155 146 U.S. GFS CDDs 41 37 20 36 36 U.S. GFS TDDs 190 200 200 191 182 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.5 94.7 95.2 92.2 84.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 7.9 8.0 7.6 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 102.7 102.6 103.2 99.8 92.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 5.6 5.6 6.6 4.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.4 12.5 11.5 5.2 U.S. Commercial 9.9 8.7 8.8 8.1 8.3 U.S. Residential 14.2 12.1 12.4 10.7 11.8 U.S. Power Plant 24.4 23.7 22.8 25.3 24.0 U.S. Industrial 23.0 22.7 22.7 22.8 22.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.6 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 78.4 74.0 73.5 73.8 73.0 Total U.S. Demand 99.3 94.7 94.2 94.5 85.4 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 15 Week ended Apr 8 Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 25 Week ended Mar 18 Wind 16 15 15 15 15 Solar 4 4 4 3 3 Hydro 7 8 8 8 8 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 32 33 32 31 31 Coal 19 19 19 18 20 Nuclear 19 19 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 6.59 6.35 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 6.10 5.88 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.73 7.42 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 5.98 5.82 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 6.58 6.64 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.13 6.03 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.90 6.78 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 5.72 5.78 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 5.68 5.60 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 65.75 68.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 45.25 42.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 95.00 68.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 92.00 79.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.00 39.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 52.50 43.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham and Richard Chang) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

