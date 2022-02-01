U.S. natgas futures snap 7-day win streak on milder weather forecasts
Adds closing price
Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday, breaking a seven-session gaining streak, as forecasts pointed to less cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.
The front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery fell 12.3 cents, or 2.5%, to settle at $4.751 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), after rising more than 5% on Monday.
"We're getting a little bit of a respite here today in parts of the Midwest where the temperatures are rising a bit. So we're seeing a little bit of profit taking after the big move up on Monday," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"However, we could see a rebound later in the day based on weather forecasts and also developments coming out of Russia and Ukraine. If those talks don't seem to bear any fruit, then we could see natural gas prices get a boost in respect for what's happening with the global natural gas market."
Data provider Refinitiv estimated 477 heating degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks in the Lower 48 U.S. states, down from 485 HDDs estimated on Monday. The normal is 418 HDDs for this time of year.
HDDs, used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
Dutch gas prices fell more than 10% on higher flows from Russia, strong liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and with forecasts for warmer weather expected to curb demand.
Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 144.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week to 136.1 bcfd this week, before rising to 138.5 bcfd next week as weather turns cold again.
"The market is seeing some selling this morning amidst some expected temperature moderation that is increasingly showing up across a broad portion of the US," advisory firm Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. "We also believe that some bullish pressures had been relieved following last week's wild expiration of the February contract."
In intraday trade on Thursday the February contract rose to $7.346 per mmBtu, the highest price for the front month since November 2008.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd in January, topping December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.
Refinitiv said average output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 93.9 bcfd in January from a record 97.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December.
Output dipped after wells in several regions froze, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
|
Week ended Jan. 28 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 21 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 28
Five-year average Jan. 28
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-277
-219
-183
-150
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,314
2,591
2,716
2,466
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-6.2%
-1.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.75
4.87
2.77
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
25.08
28.92
6.70
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
24.71
26.81
7.50
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
477
485
524
415
418
U.S. GFS CDDs
2
2
3
4
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
479
487
527
419
422
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
93.8
94.0
94.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.4
9.2
8.7
U.S. LNG Imports
0.2
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
103.4
103.3
103.1
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.6
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
11.9
12.0
U.S. Commercial
20.7
19.6
20.0
U.S. Residential
35.6
33.7
34.6
U.S. Power Plant
32.4
28.8
29.4
U.S. Industrial
26.6
25.9
26.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.6
4.6
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.3
3.1
3.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
123.4
115.9
118.4
Total U.S. Demand
144.2
136.1
138.5
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 4
Week ended Jan 28
Week ended Jan 21
Week ended Jan 14
Week ended Jan 7
Wind
8
9
11
10
12
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
35
33
34
34
Coal
28
26
25
24
21
Nuclear
19
19
19
20
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
5.56
5.69
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
6.30
20.05
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.50
5.39
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.96
5.02
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.95
5.12
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
22.25
30.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.56
5.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.75
4.79
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
4.94
4.54
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
191.50
207.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
131.50
94.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.00
43.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
46.67
36.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.80
44.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.75
45.50
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marguerita Choy)
((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.