U.S. natgas futures slip with oil and milder weather forecasts
Adds latest prices
April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures followed oil prices lower for a second straight day on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.
Traders noted the gas market shrugged off near-record exports, a recent decline in production and forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand this week that could cause utilities to take the unusual step of pulling gas from storage.
The last time utilities pulled gas from storage in April was in 2018.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.5 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $2.692 per million British thermal units.
That put gas futures down about 2% over the past two days. At the same time, U.S. crude futures CLc1 have dropped about 4% due in part due to concerns about ongoing coronavirus global energy demand destruction. O/R
In the power market, meanwhile, traders noted real-time prices in one zone in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) briefly rose over $1,100 per megawatt hour for a couple of 15-minute intervals early on Wednesday after mostly trading in the teens and $20s on Tuesday.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 91.6 bcfd in March. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 97.7 bcfd this week to 88.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The demand forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in April, which would top the monthly record of 10.8 bcfd in March.
Analysts, however, said LNG feedgas may not break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A plants in Texas and Louisiana and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, according to Refinitiv data.
Week ended Apr 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Apr 9 (Actual)
Year ago Apr 16
Five-year average Apr 16
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+49
+61
+47
+37
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.71
2.73
1.76
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.39
7.49
2.11
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.65
8.67
2.46
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
122
133
129
120
122
U.S. GFS CDDs
43
40
47
47
39
U.S. GFS TDDs
165
173
176
167
161
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.5
90.2
90.1
91.4
80.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.4
7.0
6.6
6.7
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.9
97.3
96.7
98.1
88.9
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.3
2.3
2.5
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.2
6.1
4.6
4.1
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
11.1
10.9
8.0
3.2
U.S. Commercial
7.7
9.1
7.0
8.7
8.2
U.S. Residential
10.1
12.7
9.0
11.9
11.7
U.S. Power Plant
25.4
26.1
24.8
26.8
23.7
U.S. Industrial
22.6
23.5
22.3
22.7
21.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.1
1.8
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.3
78.0
69.5
76.8
72.0
Total U.S. Demand
92.4
97.7
88.8
91.9
81.9
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.76
2.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.50
2.32
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.80
3.82
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.30
2.15
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.79
2.72
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.60
2.44
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.45
3.30
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.50
2.55
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.00
27.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.75
31.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.00
29.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
38.25
41.44
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
26.75
25.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
28.75
28.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.