U.S. natgas futures slip with oil and milder weather forecasts

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures followed oil prices lower for a second straight day on Wednesday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted the gas market shrugged off near-record exports, a recent decline in production and forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand this week that could cause utilities to take the unusual step of pulling gas from storage.

The last time utilities pulled gas from storage in April was in 2018.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.5 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $2.692 per million British thermal units.

That put gas futures down about 2% over the past two days. At the same time, U.S. crude futures CLc1 have dropped about 4% due in part due to concerns about ongoing coronavirus global energy demand destruction. O/R

In the power market, meanwhile, traders noted real-time prices in one zone in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) briefly rose over $1,100 per megawatt hour for a couple of 15-minute intervals early on Wednesday after mostly trading in the teens and $20s on Tuesday.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, down from 91.6 bcfd in March. That compares with a record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would fall from 97.7 bcfd this week to 88.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. The demand forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday, while the forecast for next week was lower.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in April, which would top the monthly record of 10.8 bcfd in March.

Analysts, however, said LNG feedgas may not break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A plants in Texas and Louisiana and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.9 bcfd in March and on track to top the monthly record of 6.0 bcfd in September 2020, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Apr 16 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 9 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 16

Five-year average Apr 16

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+49

+61

+47

+37

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.71

2.73

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.39

7.49

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.65

8.67

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

122

133

129

120

122

U.S. GFS CDDs

43

40

47

47

39

U.S. GFS TDDs

165

173

176

167

161

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.5

90.2

90.1

91.4

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.4

7.0

6.6

6.7

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.9

97.3

96.7

98.1

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.6

2.3

2.3

2.5

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.2

6.1

4.6

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

11.1

10.9

8.0

3.2

U.S. Commercial

7.7

9.1

7.0

8.7

8.2

U.S. Residential

10.1

12.7

9.0

11.9

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.1

24.8

26.8

23.7

U.S. Industrial

22.6

23.5

22.3

22.7

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.1

1.8

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

72.3

78.0

69.5

76.8

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

92.4

97.7

88.8

91.9

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.76

2.75

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.50

2.32

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.80

3.82

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.30

2.15

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.79

2.72

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.60

2.44

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.45

3.30

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.50

2.55

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.00

27.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.75

31.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

31.00

29.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

38.25

41.44

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.75

25.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

28.75

28.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Will Dunham)

