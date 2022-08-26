U.S. natgas futures slip, reversing gains and ending down for week

New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to settlement

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell on Friday, reversing earlier gains and finishing down for the week.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery fell 7.9 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $9.296 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). For the week, the front-month was down about 0.7%.

"Traders pared back their positions going into the weekend ... The weather outlook is cooling a bit," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

"We also have the expiration of the September contract, which probably led to some people getting out of positions and contributed to some volatility," Flynn added.

So far this year, the gas front-month was up about 150% as higher prices in Europe and Asia keep demand for U.S. LNG exports strong. Global gas prices have soared this year following supply disruptions linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $86 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $70 in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Some analysts said any boost from global gas prices could be capped by limited capacity for U.S. exportsespecially after the fire-hit Freeport LNG export hub in Texas extended its outage.

Early this week, prices hit $10 per mmBtu for the first time since 2008, but retreated after the Freeport LNG announcement, which would translate into more stockpiles available in the U.S.

On Thursday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported an injection of 60 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage during the week ended Aug. 19, mostly in line with expectations. EIA/GAS

The Freeport outage was, meanwhile, also seen limiting potential U.S. supply to Europe heading into winter. The region was also gearing for a scheduled outage on the Nord Stream pipeline that could hit supplies of Russian supply.

"With record high European pricing adding a new element to this year’s market equation, we expect some continued wide price swings as we still see an advance in October futures back to the $10 area as a minimum," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 26

Five-year average Aug 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+56

+60

+21

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,635

2,579

2,868

2,978

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.37

9.24

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

86.32

87.33

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

69.96

66.26

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

5

4

4

7

12

U.S. GFS CDDs

133

147

190

178

158

U.S. GFS TDDs

138

151

194

185

170

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

96.8

97.0

97.7

94.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

7.8

7.7

8.3

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

103.8

104.8

105.4

102.3

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.7

5.7

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

10.9

11.2

10.5

10.6

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.6

4.6

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.7

3.6

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

40.1

42.2

39.0

41.2

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

76.3

78.8

75.6

77.2

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

95.5

98.1

94.2

96.4

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Week ended Jul 29

Wind

5

6

6

8

7

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

42

45

42

42

Coal

22

22

22

21

22

Nuclear

18

19

17

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.47

9.27

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.67

8.82

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.19

10.10

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.39

8.44

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.68

8.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.82

9.09

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.83

9.83

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.25

8.17

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.71

2.27

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

105.75

107.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

121.00

125.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

117.00

118.33

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

64.78

102.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

89.00

105.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

85.13

108.50

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)

