U.S. natgas futures slip over 3% on rising output, milder weather

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 3% on Thursday on rising output and forecast for milder weather and less heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 6.6 cents, or 3.1%, to $2.09 per million British thermal units at 11:23 EDT.

"April and May are shoulder-season months and usually see very low weather-related demand. With supply the highest it has ever been for this time of the year and storage ending the withdrawal season at near high end of the five-year range, we see the market being very over supplied at this time," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"I really don't see much upside for prices right now. I would be bearish in the near term until we see production start to come down significantly."

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 23 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 23.

That was slightly higher than the 21-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, and compares with 24 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 0 bcf.

"We favor price consolidation at least for the next week or two. If there is a surprise or a big shift in the weather models, then we will see a price break," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.24 bcfd of gas on Thursday, slightly down from 2.26 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That was still above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export. LNG plants can take in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Shell SHEL.L said it expects higher LNG output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading.

Week ended Mar 31 (Forecast) Week ended Mar 24 (Actual) Year ago Mar 31 Five-year average Mar 31 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -21 -47 -24 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,833 1,853 1,387 1,532 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 19.6% 21.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.17 2.12 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.21 15.08 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.68 13.16 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 106 118 189 169 172 U.S. GFS CDDs 23 39 33 32 29 U.S. GFS TDDs 129 157 222 201 201 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.1 99.9 100.0 95.6 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.5 7.1 8.9 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.0 106.5 107.2 104.5 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.0 1.9 2.5 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 14.0 13.7 12.5 7.1 U.S. Commercial 11.5 9.3 8.1 9.8 8.7 U.S. Residential 17.7 13.4 10.8 13.9 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.8 29.0 29.0 25.6 24.9 U.S. Industrial 22.8 21.9 21.6 23.1 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.1 2.0 2.4 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 89.2 80.8 76.6 79.8 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 110.7 101.8 97.2 100.4 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 1 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Week ended Mar 17 Week ended Mar 10 Wind 16 14 14 15 12 Solar 4 4 3 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 39 37 37 41 Coal 15 16 17 16 16 Nuclear 19 19 18 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.17 2.13 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.88 1.83 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.27 7.27 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.75 1.73 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.16 2.25 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.04 2.06 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 8.50 8.83 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.80 1.64 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.62 1.87 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.35 34.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.50 40.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 30.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 146.00 136.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 60.50 59.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 64.25 63.00 (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

