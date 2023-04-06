U.S. natgas futures slip over 3% on rising output, milder weather

New throughout, updates prices, and adds comments
April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped more than 3% on Thursday on rising output and forecast for milder weather and less heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 6.6 cents, or 3.1%, to $2.09 per million British thermal units at 11:23 EDT.
"April and May are shoulder-season months and usually see very low weather-related demand. With supply the highest it has ever been for this time of the year and storage ending the withdrawal season at near high end of the five-year range, we see the market being very over supplied at this time," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.
"I really don't see much upside for prices right now. I would be bearish in the near term until we see production start to come down significantly."
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 99.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 98.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January 2023.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 23 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 23.
That was slightly higher than the 21-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll, and compares with 24 bcf withdrawal during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 0 bcf.
"We favor price consolidation at least for the next week or two. If there is a surprise or a big shift in the weather models, then we will see a price break," said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.
Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.24 bcfd of gas on Thursday, slightly down from 2.26 bcfd on Wednesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.
That was still above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export. LNG plants can take in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
Shell SHEL.L said it expects higher LNG output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading.
|
Week ended Mar 31 (Forecast)
Week ended Mar 24 (Actual)
Year ago Mar 31
Five-year average Mar 31
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-21
-47
-24
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
1,833
1,853
1,387
1,532
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.6%
21.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.17
2.12
6.70
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.21
15.08
31.83
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.68
13.16
29.22
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
106
118
189
169
172
U.S. GFS CDDs
23
39
33
32
29
U.S. GFS TDDs
129
157
222
201
201
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.1
99.9
100.0
95.6
89.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.9
6.5
7.1
8.9
8.6
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.0
106.5
107.2
104.5
98.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.8
2.0
1.9
2.5
2.6
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.5
5.0
5.0
5.6
5.1
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
14.0
13.7
12.5
7.1
U.S. Commercial
11.5
9.3
8.1
9.8
8.7
U.S. Residential
17.7
13.4
10.8
13.9
12.5
U.S. Power Plant
29.8
29.0
29.0
25.6
24.9
U.S. Industrial
22.8
21.9
21.6
23.1
22.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.1
2.0
2.4
2.4
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
89.2
80.8
76.6
79.8
76.0
Total U.S. Demand
110.7
101.8
97.2
100.4
90.8
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Apr 1
Week ended Mar 31
Week ended Mar 24
Week ended Mar 17
Week ended Mar 10
Wind
16
14
14
15
12
Solar
4
4
3
3
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
39
37
37
41
Coal
15
16
17
16
16
Nuclear
19
19
18
19
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.17
2.13
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.88
1.83
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.27
7.27
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.75
1.73
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.16
2.25
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.04
2.06
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.50
8.83
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.80
1.64
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.62
1.87
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
31.35
34.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.50
40.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.00
30.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
146.00
136.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
60.50
59.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
64.25
63.00
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
