U.S. natgas futures slip on rising output, milder weather

Adds latest prices

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid on Monday as output slowly rises and the weather turns milder than normal for this time of year, which should allow utilities to start injecting gas into storage next week - about a week earlier than usual.

That price decline, which also followed a big drop in oil and global gas prices, came even though global gas prices continued to trade around eight times over U.S. futures, keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at a record high. NG/EUO/R

U.S. LNG exports have remained strong for months as global oil LCOc1, CLc1 and gas prices traded at or near record highs - especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 stoked global energy supply concerns. Russia is the world's second-biggest gas producer behind the United States.

But after European gas futures TRNLTTFMc1 soared to an all-time high over $106 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on March 7, traders got over their worries about supplies and started to take profits as gas flows from Russia stayed high and LNG imports poured in from around the world.

Volatility for European futures was at an all-time high with prices down 16% so far on Monday. Last week, prices dropped by a record 35% after soaring by a record 122% in the prior week.

Before Russia's invasion, the United States worked with other countries to ensure that gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia usually provides around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 6.7 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $4.658 per mmBtu.

U.S. gas futures remain mostly shielded from global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and the country's ability to export more LNG is limited by capacity constraints.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it would not be able to produce much more of the supercooled fuel anytime soon.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was on track to rise to 93.1 bcfd in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing earlier in the year. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

With the coming of milder spring weather, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 112.0 bcfd this week to 97.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants rose to 12.77 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States has the capacity to turn about 12.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the fuel flowing to the facilities is used to operate the plants.

Week ended Mar 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 4 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 11

Five-year average Mar 11

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-64

-124

-16

-65

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,455

1,519

1,784

1,744

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-16.6%

-16.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

4.57

4.73

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

38.17

42.20

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

37.15

38.33

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

208

265

229

262

265

U.S. GFS CDDs

13

12

15

18

15

U.S. GFS TDDs

221

277

244

280

280

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.6

92.3

92.8

91.0

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

8.5

8.4

8.8

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

100.8

101.1

99.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.2

3.2

3.1

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.7

5.6

5.8

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.8

13.1

12.6

11.4

5.4

U.S. Commercial

13.4

13.1

10.1

12.6

12.3

U.S. Residential

21.1

20.6

14.8

19.9

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

24.9

25.3

21.6

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

24.0

23.9

22.7

23.8

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.4

2.0

2.4

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.5

90.0

75.9

87.7

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

112.3

112.0

97.3

108.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Week ended Feb 25

Week ended Feb 18

Wind

13

13

10

12

13

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

7

7

7

Other

1

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

Natural Gas

34

33

34

33

31

Coal

21

21

22

22

23

Nuclear

18

20

21

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.79

4.65

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.62

4.09

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.30

5.33

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

4.51

3.97

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

4.56

4.49

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.50

4.52

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.43

4.54

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

4.36

4.45

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.85

3.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

72.50

51.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

47.50

36.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.92

54.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

34.00

32.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.50

45.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

26.50

38.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and Will Dunham)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.