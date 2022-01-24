U.S. natgas futures slip on milder forecasts, slow rise in output

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday as output slowly recovers from well freeze-offs earlier in January and on forecasts for less cold and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came despite forecasts for more cold and heating use this week and a 17% jump in European gas futures.

Since the start of the year, the U.S. market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas followed European prices less than half the time versus about two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021.

But, traders said demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain strong so long as global prices keep trading well above U.S. futures. Global prices were currently about seven times over U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB

Front-month gas futures NGc1 were down 6 cents, or 1.5%, to $3.939 per million British thermal units at 8:57 a.m. EST (1357 GMT).

U.S. speculators last week boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for a second week in a row with gas demand expected to reach a record high on Jan. 21, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

In addition to boosting heating demand, the last week's cold cut gas output to its lowest in four months as wells and other equipment froze in Texas, Pennsylvania and elsewhere. It was a reminder of the last time gas demand was expected to reach record highs before last February's freeze.

During the February freeze, next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country - gaining over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas - as a winter storm left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.

In the current spot market, frigid weather and high heating demand over the past week in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England at or near their highest since January 2018.

Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had averaged 94.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December. Production rose a bit over the weekend from the lows seen last week.

With less cold weather forecast, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 143.2 bcfd this week to 133.9 next week.

On a daily basis, Refinitiv said total U.S. gas demand plus exports hit a preliminary 155.8 bcfd on Jan. 21, which would top the current record of 150.6 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has averaged 12.5 bcfd so far this month, which would top December's monthly record of 12.2 bcfd.

Week ended Jan. 21 (Forecast)

Week ended Jan. 14 (Actual)

Year ago Jan. 21

Five-year average Jan. 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-209

-206

-137

-161

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,601

2,810

2,899

2,616

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-0.1%

+1.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.95

4.00

2.65

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

29.44

26.35

7.27

16.01

7.47

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

22.09

20.53

13.33

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

499

507

456

429

435

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

500

508

459

433

438

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.9

93.4

93.5

91.3

84.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.3

9.3

8.5

9.8

9.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.1

0.2

0.0

0.6

0.4

Total U.S. Supply

103.3

102.9

102.0

101.7

93.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.5

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.7

5.4

5.4

6.1

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

12.9

12.9

12.9

10.7

5.2

U.S. Commercial

19.1

20.7

19.3

18.5

16.6

U.S. Residential

32.5

35.5

32.8

31.7

28.8

U.S. Power Plant

28.7

31.7

27.7

28.2

26.6

U.S. Industrial

25.8

26.6

25.8

25.5

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.7

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.3

3.0

3.3

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

113.9

122.5

113.4

111.9

104.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

143.2

133.9

131.2

117.6

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 28

Week ended Jan 21

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Jan 7

Week ended Dec 31

Wind

8

11

10

12

12

Solar

2

2

2

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

7

8

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

1

1

1

1

Natural Gas

36

33

34

34

33

Coal

26

25

24

21

20

Nuclear

19

19

20

20

23

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

4.11

4.45

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

14.66

19.65

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.53

4.65

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

3.79

4.03

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.85

3.98

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

22.25

21.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.34

4.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.68

3.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

3.05

3.13

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

186.75

180.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

37.00

47.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.00

49.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

36.31

37.06

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.75

26.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.50

43.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

