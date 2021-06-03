U.S. natgas futures slip on milder forecasts, lower demand

Adds EIA storage data, latest prices
June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a report showing an expected, near-normal storage build last week.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. utilities added 98 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 28.
That was close to the 95-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 103 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 96 bcf. EIA/GAS
Last week's injection boosted stockpiles to 2.313 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.6% below the five-year average of 2.374 tcf for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 2.1 cents, or 0.7%, to $3.054 per million British thermal units at 10:35 a.m. EDT (1435 GMT).
Before EIA released the report, the front-month was down 0.8%.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.2 bcfd this week to 89.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were slightly lower than Refinitiv predicted on Wednesday because the latest outlook was for milder weather that will reduce the amount of gas power generators need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in June, up from 10.8 bcfd in May but below April's all-time high of 11.5 bcfd.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.64 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.
Week ended May 28 (Actual)
Week ended May 21 (Actual)
Year ago May 28
Five-year average May 28
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+98
+115
+103
+96
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.08
3.08
1.70
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.11
9.11
1.74
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.65
10.65
2.14
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
9
8
17
20
21
U.S. GFS CDDs
170
172
146
142
137
U.S. GFS TDDs
179
180
163
162
158
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.3
91.5
91.7
87.2
80.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.3
6.1
6.5
7.0
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.6
97.6
98.2
94.2
88.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
2.7
2.7
2.3
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
6.5
6.2
5.2
4.5
U.S. LNG Exports
10.5
11.0
11.1
4.6
2.6
U.S. Commercial
4.9
5.1
4.5
4.6
4.6
U.S. Residential
4.6
4.9
3.9
3.9
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
27.5
26.2
32.8
33.8
32.1
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.5
21.3
21.3
20.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.7
1.8
1.7
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.7
64.0
69.0
69.9
67.8
Total U.S. Demand
83.6
84.2
89.0
82.0
77.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.09
3.02
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.20
2.19
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.02
4.05
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.05
1.92
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.94
2.92
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.25
1.93
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.49
4.68
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.90
2.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.75
28.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
24.25
21.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.25
28.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
43.63
113.31
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
50.75
55.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.25
55.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
