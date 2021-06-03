U.S. natgas futures slip on milder forecasts, lower demand

June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Thursday on forecasts for milder weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Traders noted that that small price decline came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was in line with normal levels for this time of year.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 95 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended May 28. That compares with an increase of 103 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 96 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 2.310 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 2.7% below the five-year average of 2.374 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 3.3 cents, or 1.1%, to $3.042 per million British thermal units at 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT).

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.2 bcfd this week to 89.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were slightly lower than Refinitiv predicted on Wednesday because the latest outlook was for milder weather that will reduce the amount of gas power generators need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants averaged 10.9 bcfd so far in June, up from 10.8 bcfd in May but below April's all-time high of 11.5 bcfd.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.64 bcfd so far in June, which would top May's average of 6.11 bcfd and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended May 28 (Forecast)

Week ended May 21 (Actual)

Year ago May 28

Five-year average May 28

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+115

+103

+96

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.08

3.08

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.11

9.11

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.65

10.65

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

9

8

17

20

21

U.S. GFS CDDs

170

172

146

142

137

U.S. GFS TDDs

179

180

163

162

158

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.3

91.5

91.7

87.2

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.3

6.1

6.5

7.0

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.6

98.2

94.2

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.7

2.7

2.3

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

6.5

6.2

5.2

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

10.5

11.0

11.1

4.6

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.9

5.1

4.5

4.6

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.6

4.9

3.9

3.9

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

27.5

26.2

32.8

33.8

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.5

21.3

21.3

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.7

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.7

64.0

69.0

69.9

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

83.6

84.2

89.0

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.09

3.02

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.20

2.19

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.02

4.05

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.05

1.92

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.94

2.92

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.25

1.93

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.49

4.68

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.90

2.85

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.75

28.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

24.25

21.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.25

28.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

43.63

113.31

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

50.75

55.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.25

55.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.