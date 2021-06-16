U.S. natgas futures slip on lower demand forecast next week

June 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday on forecasts for lower demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted the decline in futures came even though next-day power and gas prices in Texas and California spiked to multimonth highs this week as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape heat waves.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 1.3 cents, or 0.4%, to $3.227 per million British thermal units at 9:52 a.m. EDT (1352 GMT).

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd recorded in November 2019.

Despite forecasts for warmer weather on the horizon, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would hold at 89.4 bcfd this week and next. The demand forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday as expectations for lower power generator demand offset rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 9.7 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and an all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.

But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both trading over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.

Week ended Jun 11 (Forecast)

Week ended Jun 4 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 11

Five-year average Jun 11

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+72

+98

+87

+86

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.21

3.36

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.12

10.03

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.58

10.92

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

8

9

10

U.S. GFS CDDs

202

203

165

175

168

U.S. GFS TDDs

205

206

173

184

178

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

92.1

91.1

91.3

87.9

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.7

6.7

6.4

6.6

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

98.8

97.8

97.7

94.5

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.5

6.4

5.3

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

9.2

9.7

10.5

3.8

2.6

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.4

4.3

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.6

3.5

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

34.2

35.3

34.7

31.0

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.2

21.3

21.4

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

71.2

70.4

67.2

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

88.4

89.4

89.4

78.5

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.31

3.36

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.30

2.29

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.68

4.51

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.14

2.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

3.21

3.19

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.30

2.33

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

6.25

8.32

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.01

3.02

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.50

37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

23.50

27.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

140.00

406.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

132.50

75.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

361.33

119.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

125.00

120.00

