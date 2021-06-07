U.S. natgas futures slip on less hot forecasts, rising output

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for less hot weather and a reduction in the amount of gas power generators will burn to keep air conditioners humming next week than previously expected.

    June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for less hot weather and a
reduction in the amount of gas power generators will burn to keep air conditioners humming next week than
previously expected.
    Traders also noted prices were down on rising output and lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports despite
near-record pipeline deliveries to Mexico.
    Front-month gas futures <NGc1> fell 2.7 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $3.070 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu).
    But with gas prices in Europe <TRNLTTFMc1> near their highest since September 2018 and prices in Asia <JKMc1>
over $10 per mmBtu, U.S. speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York
Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the fourth time in five weeks. Traders expect global
buyers will keep buying all the LNG the United States can produce.
    Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day
(bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in
November 2019.
    With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.2
bcfd this week to 88.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv predicted on Friday as
a slightly less hot forecast will reduce air conditioning use.
    The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.2 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in
May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short maintenance work
at Gulf Coast export plants and the pipelines that provide them with fuel.
    U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.54 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd
average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.
    
                                               Week ended     Week ended    Year ago    Five-year   
                                                  Jun 4         May 28        Jun 4      average    
                                               (Forecast)      (Actual)                   Jun 4     
 U.S. natgas storage (bcf):                        +95           +98           +95         +92      
                                                                                                    
                                                                                                    
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)    Current Day    Prior Day    This Month   Prior Year    Five Year
                                                                            Last Year    Average       Average
                                                                                           2020      (2016-2020)
 Henry Hub <NGc1>                                 3.09           3.06         1.70         2.13         2.66
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>       9.41           9.08         1.74         3.24         5.19
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>                 10.61         10.63         2.14         4.22         6.49
                                                                                                    
                                                                                                    
 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                 
 Two-Week Total Forecast                       Current Day    Prior Day    Prior Year    10-Year    30-Year Norm
                                                                                           Norm     
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                      8             10           13           14           17
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                     180           170           149         158           147
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                     188           180           162         172           164
                                                                                                    
 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                              
                                               Prior Week    Current Week   Next Week   This Week     Five-Year
                                                                                        Last Year    Average For
                                                                                                        Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                     91.5           92.0         91.9         87.1         80.3
 U.S. Imports from Canada                          6.1           6.3           6.3         6.7           7.8
 U.S. LNG Imports                                  0.0           0.0           0.0         0.0           0.1
 Total U.S. Supply                                97.7           98.3         98.2         93.8         88.2
 
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)
 U.S. Exports to Canada                            2.7           2.4           2.5         2.4           2.1
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                            6.6           6.3           6.2         5.5           4.5
 U.S. LNG Exports                                 11.0           9.7          10.6         4.0           2.6
 U.S. Commercial                                   5.0           4.5           4.4         4.5           4.6
 U.S. Residential                                  4.8           3.9           3.7         3.8           4.2
 U.S. Power Plant                                 26.7           33.5         32.5         33.9         32.1
 U.S. Industrial                                  21.5           21.3         21.3         21.4         20.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                   4.5           4.5           4.5         4.5           4.5
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                            1.7           1.9           1.8         1.9           1.7
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                 0.1           0.1           0.1         0.1           0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                           64.4           69.7         69.5         70.1         67.8
 Total U.S. Demand                                84.7           88.2         88.9         82.0         77.0
                                                                                                    
                                                                                                    
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                 
 Hub                                           Current Day    Prior Day                             
 Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>                          3.01           3.01                               
 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>               2.72           2.15                               
 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>                    3.88           4.01                               
 Dominion South <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>                  1.96           1.95                               
 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>                  2.99           2.79                               
 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>                2.90           1.91                               
 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>                  2.93           4.15                               
 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>                        2.61           2.71                               
                                                                                                    
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                               
 Hub                                           Current Day    Prior Day                             
 New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL>                     29.25         28.50                               
 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL>                        27.50         27.25                               
 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>                     26.00         27.00                               
 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL>                           25.38          9.03                               
 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL>                      21.25         34.50                               
 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL>                           21.50         34.75                               
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
 ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging:
scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
