U.S. natgas futures slip on less hot forecasts, rising output

(Adds latest prices) June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for less hot weather and a reduction in the amount of gas power generators will burn to keep air conditioners humming next week than previously expected. Traders also noted prices were down on rising output and lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports despite near-record pipeline deliveries to Mexico. Front-month gas futures <NGc1> fell 2.7 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $3.070 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). But with gas prices in Europe <TRNLTTFMc1> near their highest since September 2018 and prices in Asia <JKMc1> over $10 per mmBtu, U.S. speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the fourth time in five weeks. Traders expect global buyers will keep buying all the LNG the United States can produce. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.2 bcfd this week to 88.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv predicted on Friday as a slightly less hot forecast will reduce air conditioning use. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.2 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down due to short maintenance work at Gulf Coast export plants and the pipelines that provide them with fuel. U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.54 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jun 4 May 28 Jun 4 average (Forecast) (Actual) Jun 4 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): +95 +98 +95 +92 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub <NGc1> 3.09 3.06 1.70 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 9.41 9.08 1.74 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 10.61 10.63 2.14 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 8 10 13 14 17 U.S. GFS CDDs 180 170 149 158 147 U.S. GFS TDDs 188 180 162 172 164 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 91.5 92.0 91.9 87.1 80.3 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.1 6.3 6.3 6.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 97.7 98.3 98.2 93.8 88.2 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.1 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.3 6.2 5.5 4.5 U.S. LNG Exports 11.0 9.7 10.6 4.0 2.6 U.S. Commercial 5.0 4.5 4.4 4.5 4.6 U.S. Residential 4.8 3.9 3.7 3.8 4.2 U.S. Power Plant 26.7 33.5 32.5 33.9 32.1 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.3 21.3 21.4 20.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.7 1.9 1.8 1.9 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 64.4 69.7 69.5 70.1 67.8 Total U.S. Demand 84.7 88.2 88.9 82.0 77.0 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 3.01 3.01 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 2.72 2.15 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 3.88 4.01 Dominion South <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 1.96 1.95 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 2.99 2.79 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 2.90 1.91 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 2.93 4.15 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 2.61 2.71 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL> 29.25 28.50 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL> 27.50 27.25 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL> 26.00 27.00 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL> 25.38 9.03 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL> 21.25 34.50 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL> 21.50 34.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For Refinitiv type ENERGY in Eikon search bar and then go to the GAS dropdown and the NORTH AMERICA dropdown or see: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageid=usa-gas For Interactive Map, type 'Interactive Map' in the box at upper left of the Reuters Eikon terminal. For graphics on Baker Hughes rig counts, see: http://graphics.thomsonreuters.com/15/rigcount/index.html For next-day SNL U.S. gas prices, see: <0#SNL-NG> For next-day SNL U.S. power prices, see: <0#SNL-PWR> For U.S. natgas price and storage polls, see: [NGAS/POLL] For U.S. nuclear power outages, see: [NUKE/] For U.S. Northwest hydro power report, see: [NWRFC] For U.S./Canada natural gas rig count vs Henry Hub futures price, see: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eT9k44 For the U.S. natural gas speed guide, see: <USGAS> For the U.S. power speed guide, see: <USPOWER> To determine CFTC managed money net position add (NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023651MNET>) plus (ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023391MNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <303565BMNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate gas swaps <303565CMNET> divided by four) NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023651> NYMEX Henry Hub futures only <0#1CFTC023651> ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023391> NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <0#3CFTC03565B> NYMEX Henry Hub Penultimate gas swaps <0#3CFTC03565C>)) Keywords: USA NATGAS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.