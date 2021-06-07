U.S. natgas futures slip on less hot forecasts, rising output

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for less hot weather and a reduction in the amount of gas power generators will burn to keep air conditioners humming next week than previously expected.
Traders also noted prices were down on rising output and lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports despite near-record pipeline exports to Mexico.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4.9 cents, or 1.6%, to $3.048 per million British thermal units at 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT).
But with gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 near their highest since September 2018 and prices in Asia JKMc1 over $10 per mmBtu, U.S. speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the fourth time in five weeks. Traders expect global buyers will keep buying all the LNG the United States can produce.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.2 bcfd this week to 88.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv predicted on Friday as a slightly less hot forecast will reduce air conditioning use.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.2 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.54 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.
Week ended Jun 4 (Forecast)
Week ended May 28 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 4
Five-year average Jun 4
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+95
+98
+95
+92
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.09
3.06
1.70
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.41
9.08
1.74
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.61
10.63
2.14
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
8
10
13
14
17
U.S. GFS CDDs
180
170
149
158
147
U.S. GFS TDDs
188
180
162
172
164
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.5
92.0
91.9
87.1
80.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.1
6.3
6.3
6.7
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.7
98.3
98.2
93.8
88.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
2.4
2.5
2.4
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.6
6.3
6.2
5.5
4.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.0
9.7
10.6
4.0
2.6
U.S. Commercial
5.0
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.6
U.S. Residential
4.8
3.9
3.7
3.8
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
26.7
33.5
32.5
33.9
32.1
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.3
21.3
21.4
20.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.7
1.9
1.8
1.9
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
64.4
69.7
69.5
70.1
67.8
Total U.S. Demand
84.7
88.2
88.9
82.0
77.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.01
3.01
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.72
2.15
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.88
4.01
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.96
1.95
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.99
2.79
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.90
1.91
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.93
4.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.61
2.71
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.25
28.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
27.50
27.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
26.00
27.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
25.38
9.03
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
21.25
34.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
21.50
34.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
