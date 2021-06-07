U.S. natgas futures slip on less hot forecasts, rising output

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Monday on forecasts for less hot weather and a reduction in the amount of gas power generators will burn to keep air conditioners humming next week than previously expected.

Traders also noted prices were down on rising output and lower liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports despite near-record pipeline exports to Mexico.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 4.9 cents, or 1.6%, to $3.048 per million British thermal units at 9:06 a.m. EDT (1306 GMT).

But with gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 near their highest since September 2018 and prices in Asia JKMc1 over $10 per mmBtu, U.S. speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges last week for the fourth time in five weeks. Traders expect global buyers will keep buying all the LNG the United States can produce.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

With warmer weather coming, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.2 bcfd this week to 88.9 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv predicted on Friday as a slightly less hot forecast will reduce air conditioning use.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 10.2 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and the all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, averaged 6.54 bcfd so far in June, which would top the 6.11-bcfd average in May and the all-time high of 6.14 bcfd in April, according to Refinitiv data.

Week ended Jun 4 (Forecast)

Week ended May 28 (Actual)

Year ago Jun 4

Five-year average Jun 4

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+95

+98

+95

+92

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.09

3.06

1.70

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.41

9.08

1.74

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

10.61

10.63

2.14

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

8

10

13

14

17

U.S. GFS CDDs

180

170

149

158

147

U.S. GFS TDDs

188

180

162

172

164

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.5

92.0

91.9

87.1

80.3

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.1

6.3

6.3

6.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.7

98.3

98.2

93.8

88.2

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.3

6.2

5.5

4.5

U.S. LNG Exports

11.0

9.7

10.6

4.0

2.6

U.S. Commercial

5.0

4.5

4.4

4.5

4.6

U.S. Residential

4.8

3.9

3.7

3.8

4.2

U.S. Power Plant

26.7

33.5

32.5

33.9

32.1

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.3

21.3

21.4

20.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.7

1.9

1.8

1.9

1.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

64.4

69.7

69.5

70.1

67.8

Total U.S. Demand

84.7

88.2

88.9

82.0

77.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.01

3.01

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.72

2.15

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.88

4.01

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.96

1.95

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.99

2.79

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.90

1.91

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.93

4.15

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.61

2.71

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.25

28.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.50

27.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.00

27.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

25.38

9.03

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

21.25

34.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

21.50

34.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

