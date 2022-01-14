U.S. natgas futures slip on less cold forecasts after volatile week
Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped about 2% on Friday ahead of the long Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday weekend on expectations heating demand will decline following forecasts the weather will be less cold next week than previously expected.
Earlier in the week, prices dropped 12% on Thursday - their biggest one-day percentage decline since January 2019 - and soared 14% on Wednesday - their biggest one-day percentage increase since September 2020.
With extreme cold possible at any time and strong memories of price spikes during last February's freeze in Texas, traders said they expect the market to remain volatile in coming weeks with every change in the weather forecast.
Friday's U.S. price decline came despite a 10% jump in European TRNLTTFMc1 gas futures.
Since the start of the year, the U.S. market has focused more on changes in U.S. weather and domestic supply and demand than in what is happening around the world. So far in 2022, U.S. gas has followed European prices only about a quarter of the time versus about two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021.
But, traders said demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) will remain strong as long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures - global prices were currently about seven times above U.S. prices - as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia. NG/GB
U.S. front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery fell 10.4 cents, or 2.4%, to $4.166 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:43 a.m. EST (1343 GMT).
That put the front month up about 6% for the week after 5% gains last week.
During last year's February freeze, gas futures climbed as much as 7% on Feb. 16, but did not soar nearly as much as the spot market. Next-day gas jumped to record highs in several parts of the country - jumping over 1,100% on Feb. 12 at the Waha hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL in West Texas - as Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other U.S. central states.
In the spot market this week, cold weather and high heating demand in the U.S. Northeast kept next-day power and gas prices in New York and New England at or near their highest since January 2018. Traders noted more freezing weather was on the way with Saturday expected to be the coldest day of the winter so far and below normal temperatures expected during the entire week of Jan. 23.
Data provider Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 133.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 131.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns less cold before soaring to 142.2 bcfd in two weeks.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.23 bcfd so far this month, close to the record 12.16 bcfd in December.
Week ended Jan. 14 (Forecast)
Week ended Jan. 7 (Actual)
Year ago Jan. 14
Five-year average Jan. 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-194
-179
-179
-167
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,822
3,016
3,066
2,777
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
+1.6%
+2.4%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
4.20
4.27
2.65
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
30.81
28.19
7.27
16.01
7.47
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
32.61
33.00
13.33
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
498
494
406
441
445
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
2
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
499
495
413
445
448
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
95.1
94.9
95.0
92.3
84.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.1
9.1
8.8
9.6
9.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.4
Total U.S. Supply
103.3
104.1
103.9
102.1
93.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.6
2.7
2.9
2.8
2.8
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.0
5.5
5.2
5.5
4.9
U.S. LNG Exports
11.9
12.4
12.9
10.7
5.2
U.S. Commercial
17.9
18.4
18.5
16.6
16.6
U.S. Residential
30.5
31.0
31.4
28.1
28.8
U.S. Power Plant
27.7
30.0
27.6
30.2
26.6
U.S. Industrial
25.5
25.6
25.6
25.5
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
4.7
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
3.0
2.9
3.0
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
109.4
112.8
110.9
108.2
104.7
Total U.S. Demand
128.9
133.4
131.8
127.2
117.6
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 14
Week ended Jan 7
Week ended Dec 31
Week ended Dec 24
Week ended Dec 17
Wind
11
12
12
12
15
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
7
7
8
7
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
1
1
1
1
1
Natural Gas
33
34
33
36
34
Coal
24
21
20
19
18
Nuclear
20
20
23
22
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
4.78
4.62
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
12.55
5.31
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.22
5.36
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
4.20
4.26
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.43
4.41
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
25.00
18.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.34
5.62
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.17
3.90
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
3.64
3.74
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
166.00
161.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
40.50
37.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
30.25
38.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
39.00
39.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.00
56.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.25
58.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
