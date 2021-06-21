U.S. natgas futures slip on forecasts for lower demand

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped to a fresh one-week low on Monday on forecasts for lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 6.2 cents, or 1.9%, to $3.153 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since June 10 for a second day in a row.
Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, up from 91.0 bcfd in May but still well below the monthly record high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.
With the coming of hotter summer weather, Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 88.0 bcfd this week to 92.0 bcfd next week. Those forecasts, however, were lower than Refinitiv projected on Friday.
The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 9.8 bcfd so far in June, down from 10.8 bcfd in May and an all-time high of 11.5 bcfd in April. Traders noted LNG feedgas was down this month mostly due to short-term maintenance at the Sabine Pass and Cameron export plants in Louisiana and some of the pipelines that provide them with fuel.
But with European TRNLTTFMc1 and Asian JKMc1 gas prices both over $10 per mmBtu, analysts said they expect buyers around the world to keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 6.7 bcfd so far in June, putting them on track to top May's 6.2-bcfd record.
In the power market, brutal heatwaves tested the California and Texas electric grids last week. Both passed those tests by not being forced to impose rotating blackouts after consumers heeded calls to conserve energy.
Peak demand for power in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid in most of Texas, soared to a record for the month of June of 69,943 megawatts (MW) on June 14. ERCOT projected peak demand would break that June record on June 24 at 71,496 MW and June 25 at 71,510 MW.
|
Week ended Jun 18 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 11 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 18
Five-year average Jun 18
U.S. natgas storage (bcf):
+68
+67
+115
+83
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2020
Five Year Average (2016-2020)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.17
3.19
1.70
2.13
2.66
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.35
10.07
1.74
3.24
5.19
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.87
11.60
2.14
4.22
6.49
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
3
3
6
8
U.S. GFS CDDs
207
204
198
189
178
U.S. GFS TDDs
211
207
201
195
186
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
91.2
91.7
91.8
87.7
80.3
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.7
6.6
6.4
7.1
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
97.9
98.3
98.1
94.8
88.2
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.1
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.8
6.6
6.6
5.7
4.5
U.S. LNG Exports
9.6
10.3
10.9
4.4
2.6
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.6
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.5
4.2
U.S. Power Plant
35.0
33.2
36.6
37.6
32.1
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.3
20.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
1.8
1.9
1.9
1.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
70.8
68.8
72.4
73.3
67.8
Total U.S. Demand
89.3
88.0
92.0
85.7
77.0
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.23
3.24
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.68
2.46
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.62
4.56
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.33
2.23
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.07
3.11
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.90
2.53
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.27
6.60
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
3.02
2.95
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
35.00
31.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.50
38.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
55.00
51.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
52.50
72.81
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
60.50
81.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
61.00
81.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
