U.S. natgas futures slip on bigger than expected storage build

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 1% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage build and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand this week than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage last week.

That was more than the 69-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 47 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 41 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"Given that more gas was injected than what we expected, this should have a bearish effect on the market. This means there was less demand for gas during the week covered than was previously thought," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"A high amount of gas in storage has been a major bearish factor over the last few months, and it looks like today's report only adds fuel to that fire."

That small price decline came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected, and a preliminary drop in U.S. daily output.

Prices fell even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track to hit a record high for a second straight month in April after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3.3 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.19 per million British thermal units by 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

The market, which dropped about 6% on Wednesday, has been extremely volatile over the past month or so, with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% on 11 of the past 21 trading days.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That is the same as the plant has been pulling in during most of April, which is above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export.

LNG plants usually pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG, because they use some of the fuel to power equipment.

Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.1 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.2 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.3 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 10-week low of 98.4 bcfd on Thursday, due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Analysts noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through May 5.

With the weather expected to turn cooler next week, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.6 bcfd this week to 96.8 bcfd next week.

The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday, while the forecast for next week was higher.

Week ended Apr 14 (Actual) Week ended Apr 7 (Actual) Year ago Apr 14 Five-year average Apr 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 75 25 47 41 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 1,930 1,855 1,442 1,601 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 20.5% 18.9% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.24 2.22 6.70 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.10 13.82 31.83 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.25 12.85 29.22 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 140 133 154 134 122 U.S. GFS CDDs 30 36 44 42 44 U.S. GFS TDDs 170 169 198 176 166 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.3 100.1 100.4 95.5 89.7 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.7 6.9 9.1 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.9 106.8 107.3 104.6 98.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.7 2.6 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.7 5.4 5.0 5.9 5.1 U.S. LNG Exports 13.9 14.4 13.9 12.2 7.1 U.S. Commercial 7.8 7.4 7.8 9.2 8.7 U.S. Residential 10.2 9.6 10.0 12.9 12.5 U.S. Power Plant 29.3 28.6 29.0 25.4 24.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 22.0 22.6 22.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.4 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 75.8 73.8 75.9 77.0 76.0 Total U.S. Demand 96.6 95.6 96.8 97.8 90.8 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Apr 21 Week ended Apr 14 Week ended Apr 7 Week ended Mar 31 Week ended Mar 24 Wind 17 15 16 14 14 Solar 5 5 4 4 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 38 38 39 37 Coal 13 14 15 16 17 Nuclear 19 19 19 19 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.20 2.23 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.74 1.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.10 6.14 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.62 1.71 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.94 2.02 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.97 2.04 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 7.55 8.17 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.59 1.57 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.75 1.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.75 36.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 46.00 31.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.50 23.25 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 114.00 111.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 48.00 32.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 45.75 34.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Jan Harvey and Marguerita Choy) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

