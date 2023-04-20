US Markets
U.S. natgas futures slip on bigger than expected storage build

April 20, 2023 — 11:21 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 1% on Thursday on a bigger-than-expected storage build and forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand this week than previously expected.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 75 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas to storage last week.

That was more than the 69-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 47 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 41 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"Given that more gas was injected than what we expected, this should have a bearish effect on the market. This means there was less demand for gas during the week covered than was previously thought," said John Abeln, analyst with data provider Refinitiv.

"A high amount of gas in storage has been a major bearish factor over the last few months, and it looks like today's report only adds fuel to that fire."

That small price decline came despite forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected, and a preliminary drop in U.S. daily output.

Prices fell even though the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track to hit a record high for a second straight month in April after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3.3 cents, or 1.5%, to $2.19 per million British thermal units by 11:00 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

The market, which dropped about 6% on Wednesday, has been extremely volatile over the past month or so, with the front-month gaining or losing more than 5% on 11 of the past 21 trading days.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Thursday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That is the same as the plant has been pulling in during most of April, which is above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export.

LNG plants usually pull in a little more gas than they can turn into LNG, because they use some of the fuel to power equipment.

Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.1 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.2 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop about 2.3 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary 10-week low of 98.4 bcfd on Thursday, due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Analysts noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through May 5.

With the weather expected to turn cooler next week, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.6 bcfd this week to 96.8 bcfd next week.

The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday, while the forecast for next week was higher.

Week ended Apr 14 (Actual)

Week ended Apr 7 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 14

Five-year average Apr 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

75

25

47

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,930

1,855

1,442

1,601

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

20.5%

18.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.24

2.22

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.10

13.82

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.25

12.85

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

140

133

154

134

122

U.S. GFS CDDs

30

36

44

42

44

U.S. GFS TDDs

170

169

198

176

166

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.3

100.1

100.4

95.5

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.7

6.9

9.1

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.9

106.8

107.3

104.6

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.7

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.7

5.4

5.0

5.9

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.9

14.4

13.9

12.2

7.1

U.S. Commercial

7.8

7.4

7.8

9.2

8.7

U.S. Residential

10.2

9.6

10.0

12.9

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.3

28.6

29.0

25.4

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

22.0

22.6

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.8

73.8

75.9

77.0

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

96.6

95.6

96.8

97.8

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 21

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Wind

17

15

16

14

14

Solar

5

5

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

37

38

38

39

37

Coal

13

14

15

16

17

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.20

2.23

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.74

1.78

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.10

6.14

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.62

1.71

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.94

2.02

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.97

2.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.55

8.17

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.59

1.57

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.75

36.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

46.00

31.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

56.50

23.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

114.00

111.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

48.00

32.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

45.75

34.25

