U.S. natgas futures slip from 10-week high on small export decline

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday from a 10-week high in the prior session on a small decline in exports and an increase in output.

That small price decline came despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 2.9 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.938 per million British thermal units. On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 19 for a second day in a row.

Despite the small price decline, the contract remained in overbought territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) over 70 for an eighth straight day for the first time since November 2019.

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states averaged 90.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, up from 90.6 in April but still well below November 2019's monthly record of 95.4 bcfd.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 86.8 bcfd this week to 87.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns cooler. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv estimated on Tuesday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.2 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 11.5 bcfd.

Buyers around the world continue to purchase near-record amounts of U.S. gas because prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and Asia JKMc1 remain high enough to cover the cost of buying and transporting the U.S. fuel across the ocean.

Traders, however, said U.S. LNG exports cannot rise much more until new units enter service in late 2021/early 2022, since the United States only has the capacity to export about 10.5 bcfd of gas as LNG. LNG plants pull in a little more gas than they export because some of the fuel is used to run the facility.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico averaged 5.7 bcfd so far in May, down from April's monthly record of 6.1 bcfd, according to Refinitiv.

Week ended Apr 30 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 23 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 30

Five-year average Apr 30

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+64

+15

+103

+81

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.98

2.94

1.81

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.29

8.25

1.57

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.01

8.91

2.08

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

86

79

111

77

79

U.S. GFS CDDs

67

73

61

70

62

U.S. GFS TDDs

153

152

172

147

141

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

90.5

90.7

90.9

88.3

79.9

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.5

6.7

7.7

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.0

97.1

97.4

95.0

87.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.1

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.9

6.2

4.6

4.3

U.S. LNG Exports

11.4

11.4

11.6

7.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

6.9

6.0

6.4

7.1

5.5

U.S. Residential

8.6

6.7

7.4

8.7

6.5

U.S. Power Plant

25.4

26.2

24.6

25.6

26.0

U.S. Industrial

22.1

22.0

22.2

22.1

20.7

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

69.5

67.2

67.0

70.0

65.4

Total U.S. Demand

89.3

86.8

87.2

84.9

75.0

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.00

2.96

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.45

2.38

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.87

3.86

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.32

2.27

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.78

2.76

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.45

2.95

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.48

3.35

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.64

2.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.00

30.70

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.75

26.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

26.75

28.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

45.00

43.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

41.00

39.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

41.50

39.50

