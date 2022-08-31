U.S. natgas futures slip, but set for monthly gain

Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday but were on course for a second consecutive monthly rise, supported by above-normal temperatures, which boosted cooling demand and overall higher European gas prices.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were down 12.1 cents, or 1.3%, to $8.92 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT).

"Early this morning, the (gas) market seems to be under a little bit of pressure, the oil market is down. We seem to be in kind of a energy risk-off mode, despite the fact that Gazprom cut off supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.

For the month, the contract was on track to gain about 8% after rising more than 51% in July.

However, "the above-normal temperatures are forecast to continue into early September but are then likely to cool, indicating gas power demand may start to trend lower after the warmer-than-expected summer," Rystad Energy said in a note.

Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on a full shutdown of Russian flows to Europe via the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, while UK contracts eased following a rise of flows from Norway. NG/EU

Russia halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

Globally, gas was trading around $77 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $59 in Asia JKMc1.

"We can still see an eventual price rebound next month back up to around the $10 level, but for now, yesterday’s chart damage and this week’s European storage guidance is keeping the longs on the defensive for a change in allowing for another test of $8.86 support," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.

Investors are now looking ahead to a federal report expected to show utilities added more gas to storage than usual last week.

Meanwhile, the restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.

Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)

Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)

Year ago Aug 26

Five-year average Aug 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+56

+60

+21

+46

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,635

2,579

2,868

2,978

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-11.5%

-12.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

9.08

9.26

4.03

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

76.78

81.47

15.43

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

58.75

68.67

16.36

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

4

12

17

U.S. GFS CDDs

167

169

163

162

145

U.S. GFS TDDs

170

172

167

174

162

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.0

97.5

98.1

91.0

86.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.7

7.7

7.5

8.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

104.7

105.2

105.6

99.0

94.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.4

2.1

2.1

2.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.7

5.6

6.3

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.9

10.5

10.5

4.4

U.S. Commercial

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.6

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.7

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

41.4

42.7

41.1

36.8

38.8

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.0

21.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

77.7

79.3

77.6

73.0

74.9

Total U.S. Demand

96.8

98.0

96.0

92.3

87.2

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sept 2

Week ended Aug 26

Week ended Aug 19

Week ended Aug 12

Week ended Aug 5

Wind

10

5

6

6

8

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

5

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

44

42

45

42

Coal

21

22

22

22

21

Nuclear

18

18

19

17

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

9.10

9.24

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

8.60

9.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

10.30

10.31

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

8.23

8.52

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

8.46

8.82

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

8.61

9.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

13.87

11.19

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

8.03

7.82

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

0.76

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

98.25

126.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

111.25

130.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

106.00

106.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

220.00

197.20

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

178.00

142.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

181.50

146.25

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

