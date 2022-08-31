U.S. natgas futures slip, but set for monthly gain
Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Wednesday but were on course for a second consecutive monthly rise, supported by above-normal temperatures, which boosted cooling demand and overall higher European gas prices.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery were down 12.1 cents, or 1.3%, to $8.92 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:47 a.m. EDT (1347 GMT).
"Early this morning, the (gas) market seems to be under a little bit of pressure, the oil market is down. We seem to be in kind of a energy risk-off mode, despite the fact that Gazprom cut off supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group.
For the month, the contract was on track to gain about 8% after rising more than 51% in July.
However, "the above-normal temperatures are forecast to continue into early September but are then likely to cool, indicating gas power demand may start to trend lower after the warmer-than-expected summer," Rystad Energy said in a note.
Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on a full shutdown of Russian flows to Europe via the Nord Steam 1 pipeline, while UK contracts eased following a rise of flows from Norway. NG/EU
Russia halted gas supplies via Europe's key supply route on Wednesday, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.
Globally, gas was trading around $77 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $59 in Asia JKMc1.
"We can still see an eventual price rebound next month back up to around the $10 level, but for now, yesterday’s chart damage and this week’s European storage guidance is keeping the longs on the defensive for a change in allowing for another test of $8.86 support," Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
Investors are now looking ahead to a federal report expected to show utilities added more gas to storage than usual last week.
Meanwhile, the restart delay at the fire-hit Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, leaves more fuel in the United States for utilities to refill storage.
Week ended Aug 26 (Forecast)
Week ended Aug 19 (Actual)
Year ago Aug 26
Five-year average Aug 26
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+56
+60
+21
+46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,635
2,579
2,868
2,978
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
-11.5%
-12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2021
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
9.08
9.26
4.03
3.73
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
76.78
81.47
15.43
16.04
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
58.75
68.67
16.36
18.00
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
4
12
17
U.S. GFS CDDs
167
169
163
162
145
U.S. GFS TDDs
170
172
167
174
162
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.0
97.5
98.1
91.0
86.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.7
7.7
7.5
8.0
8.0
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
104.7
105.2
105.6
99.0
94.6
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.4
2.1
2.1
2.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.6
5.7
5.6
6.3
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
11.1
10.9
10.5
10.5
4.4
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.6
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.7
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
41.4
42.7
41.1
36.8
38.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.0
21.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
2.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
77.7
79.3
77.6
73.0
74.9
Total U.S. Demand
96.8
98.0
96.0
92.3
87.2
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sept 2
Week ended Aug 26
Week ended Aug 19
Week ended Aug 12
Week ended Aug 5
Wind
10
5
6
6
8
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
5
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
44
42
45
42
Coal
21
22
22
22
21
Nuclear
18
18
19
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
9.10
9.24
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.60
9.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
10.30
10.31
Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL
8.23
8.52
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
8.46
8.82
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
8.61
9.07
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
13.87
11.19
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
8.03
7.82
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.75
0.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
98.25
126.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
111.25
130.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
106.00
106.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
220.00
197.20
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
178.00
142.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
181.50
146.25
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.