U.S. natgas futures slip ahead of storage report on milder forecast

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slipped on Thursday ahead of a storage report expected to show a bigger than usual build during mild weather last week and on forecasts for less cold weather through the end of April than earlier expected.

Despite those less cold forecasts, analysts still expect demand more than previously projected next week due to rising, near record liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline exports.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 67 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended April 9. That compares with an increase of 68 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 26 bcf. EIA/GAS

If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 1.851 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 0.9% above the five-year average of 1.834 tcf for this time of year. That would be the first time the amount of gas in storage was over the five-year average since before the February freeze in Texas and the rest of the central United States.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 2.9 cents, or 1.1%, to $2.589 per million British thermal units at 9:02 a.m. EDT (1302 GMT).

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states averaged 91.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April, up from 91.6 bcfd in March but still well below the record monthly high of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average gas demand, including exports, would rise from 91.9 bcfd this week to 94.9 bcfd next week as the weather cools. Those demand forecasts were higher than Refinitiv projected on Wednesday due to increasing exports.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in April, which would top March's monthly record of 10.8 bcfd.

Analysts, however, said they do not expect LNG feedgas to break March's record in April because flows were expected to decline this month due to planned work on a couple of facilities and the pipelines serving them, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Corpus Christi facility in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico have averaged 6.02 bcfd so far in April, up from 5.86 bcfd in March and close to the monthly record of 6.04 bcfd in September 2020, Refinitiv found.

Week ended Apr 9 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 2 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 9

Five-year average Apr 9

U.S. natgas storage (bcf):

+67

+20

+68

+26

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2020

Five Year Average (2016-2020)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.59

2.64

1.76

2.13

2.66

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.07

6.92

2.11

3.24

5.19

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

7.02

7.02

2.46

4.22

6.49

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

156

168

197

144

144

U.S. GFS CDDs

33

32

30

38

32

U.S. GFS TDDs

189

200

227

182

176

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

91.1

91.3

91.6

92.3

80.8

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.5

6.4

6.5

7.0

8.0

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

97.6

97.7

98.1

99.3

88.9

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.8

2.6

2.6

2.0

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

6.5

6.1

4.4

4.1

U.S. LNG Exports

11.1

10.9

11.1

8.5

3.2

U.S. Commercial

7.8

7.7

8.6

10.3

8.2

U.S. Residential

10.1

10.0

11.6

14.6

11.7

U.S. Power Plant

23.5

25.1

25.1

27.2

23.7

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.5

23.2

23.6

21.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

70.3

71.8

75.2

82.2

72.0

Total U.S. Demand

89.8

91.9

94.9

97.1

81.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.65

2.57

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.25

2.03

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.74

3.69

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.05

1.89

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.58

2.54

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.27

2.07

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.70

3.60

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.39

2.44

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.75

25.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.75

24.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

33.00

75.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

50.08

37.41

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.75

28.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

31.50

28.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

