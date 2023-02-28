U.S. natgas futures slip 2% from 1-month high on warmer weather forecasts

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Tuesday from a one-month high in the prior session on forecasts for warmer weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That price decline occurred despite a drop in gas output this month and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants as Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas slowly returns to service after shutting in a fire in June 2022.
Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from pipelines for a third day in a row on Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.
When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.
Freeport LNG said last week that the plant could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts, however, have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.
Federal regulators have approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG. On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third liquefaction train (Train 1).
The total amount of gas flowing to all of the big U.S. LNG export plants has jumped to 12.8 bcfd so far in February from 12.3 bcfd in January. That is just shy of the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd set in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.
The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery were down 4.9 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.682 per million British thermal units at 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest price since Jan. 27.
The front-month was on track to slip about 1% in February after plunging 40% in January and 35% in December. That would be the first time the contract has declined for three months in a row since December 2021.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has dropped to 97.5 bcfd so far in February from 98.3 bcfd in January. That compares with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.
Analysts blamed the production decline on the recent drop in gas prices that caused several energy firms to reduce drilling for gas. In addition, extreme cold earlier in February also cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.
Meteorologists forecast the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through March 15 after some warmer-than-normal days from Feb. 28 to March 2.
Even with colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.4 bcfd this week to 119.6 bcfd next week mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity next week.
Those weekly demand forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Mostly mild weather has allowed utilities to pull less gas from storage than normal so far this year.
Gas stockpiles were about 15% above their five-year average (2018-2022) in the week ended Feb. 17 and were expected to end up about 20% above normal during the week ended Feb. 24, according to analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Week ended Feb 24 (Forecast)
Week ended Feb 17 (Actual)
Year ago Feb 24
Five-year average Feb 24
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-71
-71
-137
-134
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,124
2,195
1,663
1,772
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
19.9%
15.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.69
2.73
4.46
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
14.68
14.67
26.94
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.97
14.99
25.82
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
349
343
347
330
326
U.S. GFS CDDs
15
16
10
11
9
U.S. GFS TDDs
364
359
357
341
335
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
98.1
97.9
98.2
93.8
87.7
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.8
8.5
8.4
9.6
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
105.9
106.3
106.7
103.5
97.0
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.7
3.0
2.9
3.4
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.2
5.3
5.1
5.8
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.7
12.2
12.5
6.6
U.S. Commercial
14.1
13.9
14.3
14.5
16.4
U.S. Residential
22.8
22.9
23.4
23.1
27.7
U.S. Power Plant
30.3
31.3
29.8
27.5
28.1
U.S. Industrial
24.1
23.8
24.2
24.4
25.2
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.8
4.8
4.9
4.8
4.8
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.7
3.1
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
98.8
99.5
99.3
97.1
105.4
Total U.S. Demand
119.7
120.4
119.6
118.8
119.9
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Mar 3
Week ended Feb 24
Week ended Feb 17
Week ended Feb 10
Week ended Feb 3
Wind
12
15
15
15
10
Solar
2
3
3
3
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
39
37
36
39
Coal
15
14
15
17
21
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.55
2.36
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.52
2.72
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
7.97
13.11
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.11
2.00
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.40
2.27
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
7.24
13.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
8.06
11.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.90
1.48
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.11
1.95
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
94.00
189.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
31.00
33.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.50
26.25
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
87.83
229.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
69.50
113.50
SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
80.25
120.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
