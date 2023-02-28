US Markets

U.S. natgas futures slip 2% from 1-month high on warmer weather forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

February 28, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 2% on Tuesday from a one-month high in the prior session on forecasts for warmer weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price decline occurred despite a drop in gas output this month and an increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants as Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas slowly returns to service after shutting in a fire in June 2022.

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was on track to pull in about 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas from pipelines for a third day in a row on Tuesday, according to data provider Refinitiv.

When operating at full power, Freeport LNG can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export.

Freeport LNG said last week that the plant could be consuming about 2.0 bcfd of feedgas "over the next several weeks." Some analysts, however, have said Freeport LNG will likely not return to full capacity until the end of April.

Federal regulators have approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG. On Monday, Freeport LNG asked regulators for permission to restart the third liquefaction train (Train 1).

The total amount of gas flowing to all of the big U.S. LNG export plants has jumped to 12.8 bcfd so far in February from 12.3 bcfd in January. That is just shy of the monthly record of 12.9 bcfd set in March 2022 before Freeport LNG shut.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery were down 4.9 cents, or 1.8%, to $2.682 per million British thermal units at 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its highest price since Jan. 27.

The front-month was on track to slip about 1% in February after plunging 40% in January and 35% in December. That would be the first time the contract has declined for three months in a row since December 2021.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has dropped to 97.5 bcfd so far in February from 98.3 bcfd in January. That compares with a monthly record of 99.8 bcfd in November 2022.

Analysts blamed the production decline on the recent drop in gas prices that caused several energy firms to reduce drilling for gas. In addition, extreme cold earlier in February also cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins.

Meteorologists forecast the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through March 15 after some warmer-than-normal days from Feb. 28 to March 2.

Even with colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 120.4 bcfd this week to 119.6 bcfd next week mostly on expectations that power generators would burn less gas to produce electricity next week.

Those weekly demand forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Mostly mild weather has allowed utilities to pull less gas from storage than normal so far this year.

Gas stockpiles were about 15% above their five-year average (2018-2022) in the week ended Feb. 17 and were expected to end up about 20% above normal during the week ended Feb. 24, according to analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Feb 24 (Forecast)

Week ended Feb 17 (Actual)

Year ago Feb 24

Five-year average Feb 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-71

-71

-137

-134

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,124

2,195

1,663

1,772

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

19.9%

15.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.69

2.73

4.46

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.68

14.67

26.94

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.97

14.99

25.82

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

349

343

347

330

326

U.S. GFS CDDs

15

16

10

11

9

U.S. GFS TDDs

364

359

357

341

335

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

98.1

97.9

98.2

93.8

87.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.8

8.5

8.4

9.6

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

105.9

106.3

106.7

103.5

97.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.7

3.0

2.9

3.4

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.2

5.3

5.1

5.8

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.7

12.2

12.5

6.6

U.S. Commercial

14.1

13.9

14.3

14.5

16.4

U.S. Residential

22.8

22.9

23.4

23.1

27.7

U.S. Power Plant

30.3

31.3

29.8

27.5

28.1

U.S. Industrial

24.1

23.8

24.2

24.4

25.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.8

4.8

4.9

4.8

4.8

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.6

2.6

2.7

3.1

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

98.8

99.5

99.3

97.1

105.4

Total U.S. Demand

119.7

120.4

119.6

118.8

119.9

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 3

Week ended Feb 24

Week ended Feb 17

Week ended Feb 10

Week ended Feb 3

Wind

12

15

15

15

10

Solar

2

3

3

3

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

39

37

36

39

Coal

15

14

15

17

21

Nuclear

20

20

21

21

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.55

2.36

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.52

2.72

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.97

13.11

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.11

2.00

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.40

2.27

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

7.24

13.00

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.06

11.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.90

1.48

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.11

1.95

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

94.00

189.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

31.00

33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.50

26.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

87.83

229.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

69.50

113.50

SP-5 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

80.25

120.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.