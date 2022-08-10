U.S. natgas futures slip 1% on less hot forecasts

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 1% on Wednesday on forecasts for less hot weather through mid August than previously expected.

That decline came despite a preliminary drop in daily output and forecasts for more demand this week.

Also pressuring prices was the ongoing outage at the Freeport liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, which has left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, was consuming about 2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas before it shut on June 8. Freeport expects the plant to return to at least partial service in early October.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 fell 10.5 cents, or 1.3%, to $7.728 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:22 a.m. EDT (1222 GMT).

So far this year, the front-month is up about 108% as much higher prices in Europe and Asia feed strong demand for U.S. LNG exports. Global prices soared this year as several countries cut their use of Russian energy after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Gas was trading around $62 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $45 in Asia JKMc1.

The United States became the world's top LNG exporter during the first half of 2022. But no matter how high global gas prices rise, the United States cannot export more LNG because the country's plants were already operating at full capacity.

Russian gas exports via the three main lines into Germany - Nord Stream 1 (Russia-Germany), Yamal (Russia-Belarus-Poland-Germany) and the Russia-Ukraine-Slovakia-Czech Republic-Germany route - held at 2.5 bcfd on Tuesday, the same as Monday.

That compares with an average of 2.8 bcfd in July and 10.4 bcfd in August 2021. NG/EU

TOP PRODUCER

U.S. gas futures lag far behind global prices because the United States is the world's top producer with all the fuel it needs for domestic use, while capacity constraints and the Freeport outage prevent the country from exporting more LNG.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 97.8 bcfd so far in August from a record 96.7 bcfd in July.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by a preliminary 2.2 bcfd over the past couple of days since hitting a record 98.3 bcfd on Monday. Preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

With less hot weather expected, Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would fall from 101.5 bcfd this week to 97.2 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.

The average amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants held at 10.9 bcfd so far in August, the same as July. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March. The seven big U.S. export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

The reduction in U.S. exports from Freeport is a problem for Europe, where most U.S. LNG has gone this year as countries there wean themselves off Russian energy.

Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer, has provided about a third of Europe's gas, totaling about 18.3 bcfd in 2021. The European Union wants to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of 2022 and refill stockpiles to 80% of capacity by Nov. 1 and 90% by Nov. 1 each year beginning in 2023.

Gas stockpiles in northwest Europe - Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands EUGAS/STORAGE - were about 4% below their five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. Storage was currently at about 68% of capacity.

That is much healthier than U.S. gas inventories, which were about 12% below their five-year norm. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Aug 5 (Forecast) Week ended Jul 29 (Actual) Year ago Aug 5 Five-year average Aug 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +36 +41 +44 +45 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,493 2,457 2,769 2,839 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -12.2% -12.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2021 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 7.76 7.83 4.03 3.73 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 60.64 58.35 15.43 16.04 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 44.62 44.47 16.36 18.00 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 1 3 5 U.S. GFS CDDs 214 222 216 198 188 U.S. GFS TDDs 215 223 217 201 193 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.0 97.6 98.2 93.8 86.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.1 8.1 8.3 8.3 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 106.1 105.7 106.5 102.1 94.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.6 5.9 6.4 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 10.9 10.8 10.5 10.1 4.4 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 44.0 46.0 41.7 40.3 38.8 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.3 21.4 21.1 21.2 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 4.8 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.1 2.2 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 80.4 82.4 78.2 76.4 74.9 Total U.S. Demand 99.4 101.5 97.2 95.3 87.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 12 Week ended Aug 5 Week ended Jul 29 Week ended Jul 22 Week ended Jul 15 Wind 7 8 7 8 6 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 5 5 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 44 42 42 45 44 Coal 21 21 22 22 21 Nuclear 17 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 7.87 7.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 7.62 7.70 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 9.15 8.91 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 7.27 7.15 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 7.64 7.42 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 7.63 8.40 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.97 10.24 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 7.08 7.10 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 3.40 3.31 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 113.00 192.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 129.00 158.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 205.00 155.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 87.67 140.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 125.75 120.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 128.25 123.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Holmes) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.