U.S. natgas futures slide with drop in crude prices, milder forecasts

March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% on Tuesday with a drop in U.S. crude futures and on forecasts for milder weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected, which should allow utilities to inject gas into storage next week.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for April delivery fell 10.9 cents, or 2.0%, to $5.399 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:09 a.m. EDT (1309 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since March 23.

Futures for May NGK22, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 2% to around $5.44 per mmBtu.

U.S. crude CLc1 futures dropped around 6% on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks. O/R

The U.S. gas price decline came despite rising global demand for gas to replace Russian fuel as Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports near record highs and European gas TRNLTTFMc1 prices about seven times over U.S. futures. NG/EU

The U.S. market remains mostly shielded from higher global prices because the United States has all the fuel it needs for domestic use, and the country's ability to export more LNG is constrained by limited capacity.

The United States is already producing LNG near full capacity. So, no matter how high global gas prices rise, it will not be able to export much more of the supercooled fuel.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States worked with other countries to ensure gas supplies, mostly from LNG, would keep flowing to Europe. Russia has provided around 30% to 40% of Europe's gas, which totaled about 18.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2021.

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was up 93.4 bcfd so far in March from 92.5 bcfd in February as more oil and gas wells return to service after freezing over the winter. That compares with a monthly record of 96.2 bcfd in December.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would drop from 105.1 bcfd this week to 96.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally milder. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants has risen to 12.88 bcfd so far in March from 12.43 bcfd in February and a monthly record 12.44 bcfd in January. The United States can turn about 12.7 bcfd of gas into LNG. The rest of the gas flowing to the plants is used to operate the facilities.

Traders said U.S. LNG exports would remain near record levels for as long as global gas prices trade well above U.S. futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe, especially with the threat Russia could cut European supplies.

Gas stockpiles in Western Europe (Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands) EUGAS/STORAGE were about 31% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year, according to Refinitiv. That compares with inventories about 17% below normal in the United States. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Gas futures traded near $37 per mmBtu in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $34 in Asia JKMc1, compared with around $5 in the United States.

Week ended Mar 25 (Forecast)

Week ended Mar 18 (Actual)

Year ago Mar 25

Five-year average Mar 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+9

-51

+7

-23

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,398

1,389

1,762

1,659

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

-15.7

-17.4%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2021

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

5.36

5.51

2.62

3.73

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

36.53

35.07

6.11

16.04

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

33.97

34.43

6.39

18.00

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

199

221

159

207

203

U.S. GFS CDDs

29

22

28

25

23

U.S. GFS TDDs

228

243

187

232

226

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

93.8

93.6

94.0

91.5

84.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.1

8.1

7.5

7.4

8.5

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

101.9

101.7

101.5

98.9

93.3

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.0

2.8

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.9

4.9

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

13.2

12.7

11.8

5.4

U.S. Commercial

9.8

11.9

9.6

8.8

12.3

U.S. Residential

13.9

17.8

13.7

13.1

19.5

U.S. Power Plant

22.3

23.0

22.2

24.3

25.0

U.S. Industrial

22.8

23.2

22.5

23.4

23.2

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

4.6

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.5

82.9

74.8

76.3

87.4

Total U.S. Demand

97.6

105.1

96.5

97.0

100.5

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 1

Week ended Mar 25

Week ended Mar 18

Week ended Mar 11

Week ended Mar 4

Wind

14

15

15

13

10

Solar

4

3

3

3

3

Hydro

8

8

8

8

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

1

Natural Gas

31

31

31

33

34

Coal

19

18

20

21

22

Nuclear

21

21

20

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

5.52

5.51

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

5.61

5.66

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.11

5.91

Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL

5.12

5.11

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

5.14

5.19

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

12.25

8.95

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.03

5.07

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

3.87

4.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

4.31

4.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

116.50

61.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

36.75

33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

44.00

40.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.50

38.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

36.50

44.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

40.75

49.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans)

